Yeppoon Magistrates Court
COURT: 16 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
26th Sep 2019 9:30 AM
EACH week any number of people appear in Yeppoon courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 16 people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today, Thursday September 26.

Cuthbert, Simone Elizabeth, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Dutzmann, Eric Carl, room 1, 9AM

Fuller, Peter John, room 1, 9AM

Garvey, Cecilia Mary, room 1, 9AM

Laverty, Terence Joseph, room 1, 9AM

Lewis-Beattie, Walker Teomana, room 1, 9AM

Mott, Jessie Lee, room 1, 9AM

Moule, Steven Joseph, room 1, 9AM

Numans, Natacha Rebecca, Miss, room 1, 9AM

O’Reilly, Shae Michael, room 1, 9AM

Pym, Cody Jay, room 1, 9AM

Sansom, Daryl William, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Scott, Raelene Beverley, Ms, room 1, 9AM

Watson, Tre Alfred Charles, room 1, 9AM

Welsh, Theresa Ann, room 1, 9AM

Wishart, Phillip John Thomas, Mr, room 1, 9AM

court list tmbcourt tmbcrime yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

