COURT: 16 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

EACH week any number of people appear in Yeppoon courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 16 people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today, Thursday April 2.

Blade, Zane Daniel, room 1, 9AM

Byrt, Conrad Joshua, room 1, 9AM

Carr, Jodie Maree, room 1, 9AM

Cox, Riley Alan, room 1, 9AM

De Landelles Barnicoat, Cody Lee, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Holland, Jessica Therese, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Jabboury, Ken Anthony, room 1, 9AM

Jaques, Riley Lindsay, room 1, 9AM

Kemnitz, Robert Bradley, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Laverty, Terence Joseph, room 1, 9AM

Mclarty, Steven Ronald, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Mcpherson, Matthew Joseph, room 1, 9AM

Sidari, Sally, Mrs, room 1, 9AM

Simmons, Billie-Jane, room 1, 9AM

Stephens, Kamron Chane, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Williams, Ivy-Pearl, room 1, 8.30AM