COURT: 20 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
by
5th Sep 2019 9:30 AM
EACH week a number of people appear at Yeppoon courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 20 people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today.

Babington, Cooper Blake, room 1, 9AM

Bauer, Asher Harley, room 1, 9AM

Carter, Bradley George, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Everingham, Trevor Raymond, room 1, 9AM

Golding, Erica Mellisa, room 1, 9AM

Hawke, Wesley Alan, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Horton, Trent John, room 1, 9AM

Lovegrove, Matthew Stephen, room 1, 9AM

Lowden, Jamie-Lee Taylor, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Martin, Joshua Dean, room 1, 9AM

Numans, Natacha Rebecca, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Pym, Cody Jay, room 1, 9AM

Raymond, Daniel Andre, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Sansom, Daryl William, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Spivey, Jeremy Phillip, room 1, 9AM

Steyn, Willie Johannes, room 1, 9AM

Sutton, Nicholas James, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Tait, Damon Matthew James, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Warry, Travis Richard, room 1, 9AM

Wetzler, Connor Barry Maxwell, room 1, 9AM

