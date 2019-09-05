COURT: 20 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today
EACH week a number of people appear at Yeppoon courts, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of the 20 people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today.
Babington, Cooper Blake, room 1, 9AM
Bauer, Asher Harley, room 1, 9AM
Carter, Bradley George, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Everingham, Trevor Raymond, room 1, 9AM
Golding, Erica Mellisa, room 1, 9AM
Hawke, Wesley Alan, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Horton, Trent John, room 1, 9AM
Lovegrove, Matthew Stephen, room 1, 9AM
Lowden, Jamie-Lee Taylor, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Martin, Joshua Dean, room 1, 9AM
Numans, Natacha Rebecca, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Pym, Cody Jay, room 1, 9AM
Raymond, Daniel Andre, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Sansom, Daryl William, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Spivey, Jeremy Phillip, room 1, 9AM
Steyn, Willie Johannes, room 1, 9AM
Sutton, Nicholas James, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Tait, Damon Matthew James, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Warry, Travis Richard, room 1, 9AM
Wetzler, Connor Barry Maxwell, room 1, 9AM