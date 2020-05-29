Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse.
Crime

COURT: 22 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
29th May 2020 9:00 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 22 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday May 29.

Burke, Beau Thomas Andrew, room 1, 9AM

Demag Cranes And Components Pty Ltd, room 1, 12PM

Dolar, Arwa Valmai, room 2, 9AM

Dolar, Arwa Valmai, room 1, 9AM

Dryden, Cree Aiden, room 1, 9AM

Eliott, Lance William, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Ferguson, Kauanne, Miss, room 1, 2PM

Hardwick, Michelle Lisa, room 1, 9AM

Hegarty-Lardner, Gaynor, room 1, 9AM

Hutchinson, Jamie Liam, room 1, 8.30AM

Johnson, Eleisha, room 1, 9AM

Johnson, Luke James, room 1, 9AM

Mckinley, Howard Noel, room 3, 10AM

Mooney, Kevin Ashley, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Prater, Bradley Peter, room 1, 9AM

Richardson, John Eric, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Richardson, Norris Dennis Brian, room 3, 10.30AM

Salway, Baylei Jade Maree, room 1, 9AM

Thomas, Adam Robert, room 1, 9AM

Tiers, Lyle Morris, room 1, 9AM

Tilberoo, Graham James, room 3, 10AM

Tselepis, Jade Racheal, room 3, 10.30AM

