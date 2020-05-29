COURT: 22 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 22 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday May 29.
Burke, Beau Thomas Andrew, room 1, 9AM
Demag Cranes And Components Pty Ltd, room 1, 12PM
Dolar, Arwa Valmai, room 2, 9AM
Dolar, Arwa Valmai, room 1, 9AM
Dryden, Cree Aiden, room 1, 9AM
Eliott, Lance William, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Ferguson, Kauanne, Miss, room 1, 2PM
Hardwick, Michelle Lisa, room 1, 9AM
Hegarty-Lardner, Gaynor, room 1, 9AM
Hutchinson, Jamie Liam, room 1, 8.30AM
Johnson, Eleisha, room 1, 9AM
Johnson, Luke James, room 1, 9AM
Mckinley, Howard Noel, room 3, 10AM
Mooney, Kevin Ashley, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Prater, Bradley Peter, room 1, 9AM
Richardson, John Eric, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Richardson, Norris Dennis Brian, room 3, 10.30AM
Salway, Baylei Jade Maree, room 1, 9AM
Thomas, Adam Robert, room 1, 9AM
Tiers, Lyle Morris, room 1, 9AM
Tilberoo, Graham James, room 3, 10AM
Tselepis, Jade Racheal, room 3, 10.30AM