Rockhampton Courthouse.
Crime

COURT: 23 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
26th May 2020 9:00 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 23 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday May 26.

Bamford, Andrew Arthur, room 1, 9AM

Bassett, Ann, room 3, 2PM

Bennett, Nathan John, room 1, 9AM

Bridgeman, Jelisa Elizabeth, room 1, 9AM

Chellingsworth, Dale Douglas Joseph, room 1, 8.30AM

Gray-Ganter, Angus Charles, room 1, 9AM

Harwood, Dylan James, room 3, 2PM

Jaques, Riley Lindsay, room 1, 9AM

Johnson, Luke James, room 1, 10AM

Kime, Hayden George, room 1, 10AM

Mack, Travis, room 3, 2PM

Mejia, Denson, room 3, 2PM

Nash, Felicity Ellen, room 3, 2PM

Niki, Shannon Marcia, room 3, 2PM

Oakley, Prince Edgar, room 1, 9AM

Pennell, Christopher Allan, room 3, 2PM

Richardson, Sharnelle Alma, room 1, 9AM

Roberts, Steven Kenneth, room 3, 2PM

Sengstock, Josie Maree, room 3, 2PM

Shipley, Thea, room 3, 2PM

Slattery, Bradley Scott, room 3, 2PM

Toby, Brian Joseph, room 3, 2PM

Weldon, Sonia Marie, room 3, 2PM

