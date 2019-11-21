Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Yeppoon Court House.
Yeppoon Court House.
News

COURT: 23 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
21st Nov 2019 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH week any number of people appear in Yeppoon courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 76 people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today, Thursday November 21.

Brown, Daniel Jake, room 1, 9AM

Cassidy, Daniel Robert, room 1, 9AM

Clarke, Andrea Maree, room 1, 9AM

Clarke, Jamie Caleb, room 1, 9AM

Clemitson, Joshua Ian, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Cloughessy, Kyle Bradley, room 1, 9AM

Delahunty, Haley Lillian Ann, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Driessens, Mandy Elizabeth, room 1, 9AM

Elsden, Barry Anthony Corrie, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Fuller, Peter John, room 1, 9AM

Golding, Erica Mellisa, room 1, 9AM

Haydock, Matthew Isaac, room 1, 9AM

Martin, Joshua Dean, room 1, 9AM

Mott, Jessie Lee, room 1, 9AM

Neuss, Ethan Geoffrey, room 1, 9AM

Richards, Robert John Edward, room 1, 8.30AM

Ryan, Michael Patrick, room 1, 9AM

Sawrey, Benjamin Stewart, room 1, 8.30AM

Sawrey, Benjamin Stewart, room 1, 9AM

Smith, Jack Leslie Warren, room 1, 9AM

Steedman, Sharron Maree, room 1, 9AM

Tatan, Murat, room 1, 9AM

Trzeciak, Michelle, room 1, 10.30AM

court list tmbcourt tmbcrime yeppoon magistrates court
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Park Avenue supermarket falls victim to another robbery

        premium_icon Park Avenue supermarket falls victim to another robbery

        News The alleged offender made demands with a screwdriver and walked away with a large sum of cash.

        FORMAL 2019: All photos from five school’s night of nights

        premium_icon FORMAL 2019: All photos from five school’s night of nights

        News All the photos as CQ students dress to impress.

        • 21st Nov 2019 8:30 AM
        ‘Violated’: Woman reacts after thieves roam her house

        premium_icon ‘Violated’: Woman reacts after thieves roam her house

        News ‘It sounds like people are going to take it into their own hands’

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

        News From Rookwood Weir works starting to Schwarten car thieves applying for for bail...

        • 21st Nov 2019 8:00 AM