COURT: 24 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 24 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday March 24.
Anderson, Norman John, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Bailey, Chloe Maree, room 1, 9AM
Barraclough, Joshua James, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Beckett, Kirsten Patricia, room 1, 9AM
Betteridge, Shane Ashley Kenneth, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Bickey, Owen Jade, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Capsanis, Cassandra, Mrs, room 1, 9AM
Christian, Shakur Leith, room 3, 2PM
Comyn, Christian John, room 1, 9AM
Gulf, Terence Earl, room 3, 2PM
Gulf, Terence Earl, room 1, 9AM
Gulf, Terence Earl, room 3, 9AM
Inkerman, Gavin John Henry, room 3, 10AM
Lancaster, Mitchell Ryan, room 1, 9AM
Lowien, Luke Gregory, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Micallef, Nathan Daniel, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Mimi, David Eugene, room 1, 9AM
Passmore, Christopher Mal, room 2, 9AM
Quartermaine, Larry Damien, room 3, 10AM
Richardson, Loyla Christine, room 1, 9AM
Roberts, Daniel John, room 2, 10AM
Sielaff, Raymond Charles, room 1, 9AM
White, Matthew Kennith Lloyd, room 2, 9AM
White, Matthew Kennith Lloyd, Mr, room 2, 9AM