COURT: 25+ people appearing today

Maddelin McCosker
23rd Oct 2019 9:36 AM
EVERY day a number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the full list of the 29 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday October 23.

Accoom, Richard Colin 1 2:00PM

Babinall, Brock Charles Quinn 1 2:00PM

Baker, Paul William 1 9:00AM

Bradshaw, Joshua Adam, Mr 1 2:00PM

Brown, Lionel James 1 2:00PM

Burke, Mark John 1 2:00PM

Carlo, Hughie Phillip 1 2:00PM

Currey, Craig Troy, Mr 1 9:00AM

Daniels, Tama Arohanui Vernon 1 2:00PM

Dixon, Rhonda Maree 1 9:00AM

Ferguson, Kerrod Neil 1 2:00PM

Glover, Travis, Mr 1 9:00AM

Green, Peter James 1 9:00AM

Homans, Debbie Cherie, Miss 1 2:00PM

Johnson, Luke James 1 9:00AM

Kennedy, Adam John 1 2:00PM

Lewis, Rebecca Rose 1 2:00PM

Maxwell, Adam John 1 9:00AM

Mccormack, James Thomas, Mr 1 2:00PM

Mcpherson, Benjamin 1 9:00AM

Murray, Ellis Fred 1 2:00PM

Oates, Glynn Rowan, Mr 1 2:00PM

Petith, Simon Joseph 1 2:00PM

Roginson, Gregory Ronald 1 9:00AM

Wheaton, Chelsee Gwendolyn, Miss 1 2:00PM

White, Richard Jason, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Frederick Stuart Christopher Charles 1 9:00AM

Williams, Karry Joyce 1 2:00PM

Winslade, Lenakel Robert James, Mr 1 2:00PM

court list rockhampton court house rockkhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime tmbnews
