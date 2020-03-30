Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse.
Crime

COURT: 26 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
30th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 26 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday March 30.

Carney, Jade Clarence, room 1, 9AM

Conroy, James Leslie, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Darken, Selwyn, room 1, 9AM

Denman, Dwayne Bennith Jason, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Edwards, Brooke Ashley, room 1, 9AM

Geiger, Giobi Sydney, room 1, 9AM

Green, Erin Dawn, Mrs, room 1, 9AM

Harrison, Avarna-Lee, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Henry, Marshall John, room 1, 8.30AM

Hill, Max Jordon, room 3, 10.30AM

Jameson, David Phillip, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Kime, Hayden George, room 1, 9AM

Laidlaw, Jamie Allan, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Lebsanft, Noel Allan, room 1, 9AM

Mimi, Cecilia Catherine, room 1, 9AM

Mountford, Lisa Marie, room 1, 9AM

Oakley, Lawrence, room 3, 10AM

Oakley, Lawrence Kenneth, room 3, 10AM

Rice, Lee Stephen, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Rowley, Kaleb Wade, room 1, 9AM

Russell, Raymond Anthony, room 1, 9AM

Savelli, Remo Alberto, Mr, room 3, 10.30AM

Schlapfer, Michael David, room 1, 8.30AM

Smith, Paul Victor, room 1, 9AM

Williams, Ivy-Pearl, room 1, 9AM

Wovat, Ashley Lawrence, Mr, room 3, 10AM

