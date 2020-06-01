Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse.
Crime

COURT: 26 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
1st Jun 2020 9:00 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 26 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday June 1.

Anderson, Evander Johasha, room 1, 10AM

Anderson, Evander Johasha, room 3, 10AM

Aspinall, Neville William Junior, room 1, 9AM

Betts, Macailia Anne, room 1, 8.30AM

Bridgeman, Jelisa Elizabeth, room 3, 10.30AM

Broomhall, Trevor-John, room 1, 9AM

Charles, Luke, room 1, 9AM

Dalton-Wise, Jacqueline Emily-Jane, room 1, 9AM

Dimech, Jacob, room 3, 10AM

Duncan, Melavi Roy, room 1, 9AM

Hamilton, Emily Kate, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Hill, Ian Malcolm Claude, room 1, 8.30AM

Ireland, Mitchell Ryan, room 1, 9AM

Kemp, Craig Anthony, room 3, 10AM

Kemp, Craig Anthony, room 1, 9AM

Lappin, Zacharia Ty, room 1, 9AM

Maxwell, Adam John, room 1, 8.30AM

Mckinley, Howard Noel, room 1, 9AM

Meiers, Michael Donald, room 1, 8.30AM

Rankin, Sean Norris Leo, room 3, 10.30AM

Rankin, Zane Lee, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Richardson, Roy Micheal Yoren, Mr, room 3, 10AM

Tilberoo, Graham James, room 1, 9AM

Watts, Justin Kyle, Mr, room 3, 10AM

White, Garrett Vivian, Mr, room 1, 9AM

White, Garrett Vivian, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

court lists rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

