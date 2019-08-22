COURT: 26 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

Each week a number of people appear at Yeppoon courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 26 people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today.

Abell, Logan Shaun, room 1, 9AM

Antoncic, Chris Shane, room 1, 9AM

Bauer, Asher Harley, room 1, 9AM

Beattie, Debra, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Brown, Thomas Anthony, room 1, 9AM

Cron, Helen Elizabeth, room 1, 9AM

Dale, Daniel Lee, room 1, 9AM

Dawson, David Rory, room 1, 9AM

Emanuel, Shane Bradley, room 1, 9AM

Flesher, Russell, room 1, 9AM

Fuller, Peter John, room 1, 9AM

Gellatly, Brent Victor, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Golding, Erica Mellisa, room 1, 9AM

Gulf, Graham Noel, room 1, 9AM

Harrison, Mitch Gregory, room 1, 9AM

Hawke, Wesley Alan, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Hoy, William Richard, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Jackson, Roger Simon, room 1, 9AM

Kjellgren, Renee Leanne, room 1, 9AM

Lovegrove, Matthew Stephen, room 1, 9AM

Lynn, Cameron John, room 1, 9AM

Marks, David Stewart, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Martin, Joshua Dean, room 1, 9AM

Phillips, Te Manawa, room 1, 9AM

Sansom, Daryl William, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Spicer, Justin Daniel, room 1, 9AM