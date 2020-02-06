COURT: 27 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 27 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday February 6.
Barrett, Liam Connor, room 3, 9:00AM
Bennett, Nathan John, room 3, 9:00AM
Bligh, Stanley Nicholas, room 3, 2:00PM
Carlo, Hughie Phillip, room 3, 10:00AM
Carroll, Wonita Anne room 3, 9:00AM
Doyle, Martin James room 3, 9:00AM
Doyle, Tayla Ann room 3, 9:00AM
Eliott, Melissa Ann, Mrs room 3, 9:00AM
Fay, Kayleen Joyce, room 3, 9:00AM
Ingui, Lonnie Wagui, room 3, 2:00PM
Inkerman, Gavin John Henry, room 3, 2:00PM
Inslay, Libby May, Miss, room 3, 9:00AM
Latham, Todd Henry Irwin, Mr, room 3, 2:00PM
Lawton, Jason Mark, Mr, room 3, 9:00AM
Mack, Lathanuel James, room 3, 9:00AM
Metzroth, Ryan Martin, room 3 2:00PM
Miller, Stewart Russell, Mr 3, 2:00PM
Moore, Amber Sarah, room 3, 9:00AM
Oakhill, Tyran Lee, room 3, 2:00PM
Plummer, Baden John, room 3, 2:00PM
Priestley, Anthony Brian, Mr, room 3, 9:00AM
Simpson, Robert Raymond, Mr, room 3, 9:00AM
Sullivan, William Richar, room 3, 9:00AM
T Hart, Joshua Ronald, room 3, 9:00AM
Tobane, Amelia May, room 3, 9:00AM
Weazel, Cory James, room 3, 10:00AM
Yow Yeh, Leon Shane, Mr, room 3, 2:00PM