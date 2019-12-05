COURT: 27 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

EACH week any number of people appear in Yeppoon courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 27 people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today, Thursday December 5.

Adidi, Walter Leo George, room 1, 9AM

Blucher, Reece Douglas, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Boto, Bryce Anthony, room 1, 9AM

Carter, Bradley George, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Cassidy, Colin Charles, room 1, 9AM

Cassidy, Daniel Robert, room 1, 9AM

Clarke, Jamie Caleb, room 1, 9AM

Cloughessy, Kyle Bradley, room 1, 9AM

Cron, Helen Elizabeth, room 1, 9AM

Delahunty, Haley Lillian Ann, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Fischer, Zacharie Beau, room 1, 9AM

Furness, Claire Alexandra, room 1, 9AM

Greaves, Garry John, room 1, 9AM

Iwers, James Michael, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Lowden, Jamie-Lee Taylor, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Mcpherson, Zachary David, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Mott, Jessie Lee, room 1, 9AM

Obute, Rhalumi Daniel, room 1, 9AM

Robertson, Kandice Renee, room 1, 9AM

Sawrey, Benjamin Stewart, room 1, 9AM

Scott, Dean James, room 1, 9AM

Sidari, Sally, Mrs, room 1, 9AM

Smith, Brendan Charles, room 1, 9AM

Stewart, Sarah Louise, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Tann, Matthew James, room 1, 9AM

Thulin, Rebecca Anne, Mrs, room 1, 9AM

Wishart, Phillip John Thomas, Mr, room 1, 9AM