Rockhampton Courthouse.
COURT: 28 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
11th Feb 2020 9:00 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 28 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday February 11.

Baker, Bradley Andrew, room 1, 8.30AM

Barnham, Raymond, room 3, 2PM

Bellert, Jason Scott, room 1, 9AM

Betteridge, Shane Ashley Kenneth, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Bradshaw, Joshua Adam, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Bryan, Mervyn James, room 1, 2PM

Buckley, Laurence Robert, room 3, 2PM

Butler, Eleanor, room 3, 2PM

Carvosso, Mark Robert, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Cochrane, Chantelle Simone, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Cook, Grant Douglas, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Cooper-Clancy, Sean Michael, room 1, 9AM

Fitzgerald, Kate Jenna, room 1, 9AM

Henson, Simon James, room 1, 9AM

Hinga, Karen Michalle, room 3, 2PM

Little, Leighton Cameron, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Mcinerney, Patrick John, room 1, 9AM

Mitchell, Elspeth Lisa, room 1, 9AM

O’Neill, Benjamin Alan, room 1, 9AM

Renton-Power, William Martin, room 1, 8.30AM

Row Row, Gavin Lloyd, room 1, 9AM

Starikov, Corey James Russell, room 1, 9AM

Taylor, Clinton Paul, room 1, 9AM

Taylor, Daniel Peter, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Trathen, Tyson-Lee, room 1, 9AM

White, James Kelvin, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Whitney, Chloe Anne, room 1, 9AM

Wright, Timothy Michael, room 3, 2PM

