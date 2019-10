COURT: 29 people appearing today

EVERY day a number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the full list of the 29 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday October 22.

Archer, John Christopher 3 9:30AM

Auda, Tyron Joe 1 9:00AM

Barry, Maurice John 1 9:00AM

Bimrose, Daniel Arthur, Mr 1 8:30AM

Blair, Norris Frederick Jerome 1 9:00AM

Brown, Shane Edward, Mr 1 9:00AM

Burton, Allicia Jane, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Conroy, Wyatt Joseph 1 9:00AM

Cummins, Greg Anthony 1 9:00AM

Fing, Jack Stephen 1 8:30AM

Freeman, Malcolm Brian William 1 9:00AM

Hixon, Kylie-Jo 1 9:00AM

Lusty, Matthew Aaron, Mr 1 9:00AM

Lynch, Bartholomew Joseph 1 9:00AM

Lynch, Jason Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Meiers, Michael Donald 1 9:00AM

Millar, Luke Anthony, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mooney, Shannon John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Phillips, Preston David William 1 9:00AM

Rhodes, Cameron Robert 1 9:00AM

Rice, Lee Stephen, Mr 1 9:00AM

Richards, Kayne Anthony 1 8:30AM

Robinson, Scott Glenn Arthur 1 9:00AM

Saunders, Clifford Andrew Toby 1 9:00AM

Savelli, Remo Alberto, Mr 1 9:00AM

Schwartz, Joseph Lloyd Edmund 1 8:30AM

Smith, Daniel Fredrick 1 9:00AM

Voois, Aaron Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wurzbacher, Chantelle Simone 1 9:00AM