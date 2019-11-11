Menu
Rockhampton Court House.
COURT: 30 people appearing today

Jack Evans
11th Nov 2019 6:54 AM
EVERY day a number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the full list of the 34 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday November 11.

Alderson, Jason Paul, court room one 1 at 9:00AM

Boulton, Mark Paul, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Braddick, Danielle Margaret, court room 3 at 10:00AM

Cameron, Maurice David, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Cummings, Ronald James, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Curry, Anthony James, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Denman, Dwayne Bennith Jason, court room 1 at 8:30AM

Dwyer, Jason Mark, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Fay, Graeme Reginald, court room 1 at 8:30AM

Gasser, Nicole, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Gent, Mathew Harley, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Gulf, Graham Noel, court room 3 at 10:30AM

Guy, Rebekah Brooke, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Hartigan, Leanne Jade, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Jarvis, Raymond Stephen, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Kris, Bana Jackson, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Kris, Bana Jackson, court room 3 at 10:30AM

Lynch, Sheldon James, court room 1 at 8:30AM

May, Grant David, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Mitchell, Kimberley Ruth, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Morris, Grant William, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Murray, Michael James, court room 1 at 9:00AM

O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Povey, Navajo Nikora, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Ramm, Nathan Neil, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Rendalls, Bo Darcy, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Richardson, Wayne Malcolm, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Ritter, Sterling Kenneth, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Saylor, Abraham Isaac, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Sweet, Stephen Gary Albert, court room 1 at 8:30AM

Valler, Gregory James, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Watson, Raphael John, court room 1 at 8:30AM

Womal, Patsy Ann, court room 1 at 9:00AM

Zimmerlie, Sarah Maree, court room 1 at 9:00AM

