COURT: 30 people facing the Magistrate today
EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of the 30 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.
- Adidi, Timothy Richard 1 8:30AM
- Atto, Luke Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
- Begley, Christopher John 3 1:00PM
- Benson, Nikola Raine 1 8:30AM
- Cummings, Ronald James 1 9:00AM
- Donaldson, Adam John, Mr 1 9:00AM
- Gabel, Maxwell Clarence 1 9:00AM
- Garratt, Luke William 1 9:00AM
- Greany, Murray James, Mr 1 9:00AM
- Greenhalgh, Reece Andrew 1 8:30AM
- Grentell, Anthony Paul 1 8:30AM
- Guyer, Josephine Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM
- Hammond-Wilson, Christopher James 1 9:00AM
- Hargreaves, Brett Leslie 1 9:00AM
- Harvey, Jodie Lee, Miss 1 8:30AM
- Jenkins, Jesse William David, Mr 1 9:00AM
- Mason, Kevin Joseph Edward 1 9:00AM
- O'Donohue, Caleb Kye 1 9:00AM
- O'Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 1 9:00AM
- Oram, Samantha Rose 1 9:00AM
- Paipai, Nalan 1 9:00AM
- Philp, Zachary Alexander James, Mr 1 9:00AM
- Potter, Lorraine Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
- Rankin, Kelvin Lewis 1 9:00AM
- Richards, Troy Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
- Robbins, Christopher Dean 1 9:00AM
- Stenz, Isaac Joseph 1 9:00AM
- Thirukunapalasingam, Vathanathasan 1 9:00AM
- Willmot, Shannon Michael 1 9:00AM
- Yates, Sarah Jane 1 9:00AM