Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2
News

COURT: 30 people facing the Magistrate today

Maddelin McCosker
by
6th Aug 2019 8:15 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 30 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

  • Adidi, Timothy Richard 1 8:30AM
  • Atto, Luke Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Begley, Christopher John 3 1:00PM
  • Benson, Nikola Raine 1 8:30AM
  • Cummings, Ronald James 1 9:00AM
  • Donaldson, Adam John, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Gabel, Maxwell Clarence 1 9:00AM
  • Garratt, Luke William 1 9:00AM
  • Greany, Murray James, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Greenhalgh, Reece Andrew 1 8:30AM
  • Grentell, Anthony Paul 1 8:30AM
  • Guyer, Josephine Elizabeth, Miss 1 9:00AM
  • Hammond-Wilson, Christopher James 1 9:00AM
  • Hargreaves, Brett Leslie 1 9:00AM
  • Harvey, Jodie Lee, Miss 1 8:30AM
  • Jenkins, Jesse William David, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Mason, Kevin Joseph Edward 1 9:00AM
  • O'Donohue, Caleb Kye 1 9:00AM
  • O'Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Oram, Samantha Rose 1 9:00AM
  • Paipai, Nalan 1 9:00AM
  • Philp, Zachary Alexander James, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Potter, Lorraine Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM
  • Rankin, Kelvin Lewis 1 9:00AM
  • Richards, Troy Thomas, Mr 1 9:00AM
  • Robbins, Christopher Dean 1 9:00AM
  • Stenz, Isaac Joseph 1 9:00AM
  • Thirukunapalasingam, Vathanathasan 1 9:00AM
  • Willmot, Shannon Michael 1 9:00AM
  • Yates, Sarah Jane 1 9:00AM
court list rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Waterfront building disappears in 'two hours'

    premium_icon Waterfront building disappears in 'two hours'

    News Residents respond to demolition of a cherished riverfront building

    'You are the scum of the earth': man's message to dealers

    premium_icon 'You are the scum of the earth': man's message to dealers

    News Death prompts man to put spotlight on local drug dealers

    WANTED: Mamma Mia creative team members

    premium_icon WANTED: Mamma Mia creative team members

    News How you could be part of next year's hot new production

    OUCH! The moment that ended a player's finals campaign

    premium_icon OUCH! The moment that ended a player's finals campaign

    Sport Norths dealt cruel blow ahead of major semi