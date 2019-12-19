COURT: 30 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today
EACH week any number of people appear in Yeppoon courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 30 people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today, Thursday December 19.
Baldwin, Courtney June, room 1, 9AM
Betts, Macailia Anne, room 1, 9AM
Boto, Bryce Anthony, room 1, 9AM
Collins, Matthew Philip, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Corbett, Cooper Christine, room 1, 9AM
Dingley, Joshua Connor, room 1, 9AM
Frankcombe, Emily Jane, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Gellatly, Brent Victor, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Gough, Rachel Lee, room 1, 9AM
Haxell, Russ Puvadune, room 1, 9AM
Ilett, Karen Jane, room 1, 9AM
Jabboury, Anthony Joseph, room 1, 9AM
Keiler, Megan Lavina Ann, room 1, 9AM
Lawson, Karma Jane, Mrs, room 1, 9AM
Lawton, Justin William, room 1, 9AM
Lewis-Beattie, Walker Teomana, room 1, 9AM
Martin, Joshua Dean, room 1, 9AM
Mcpherson, Matthew Joseph, room 1, 9AM
Nugent, James Michael, room 1, 9AM
Obute, Rhalumi Daniel, room 1, 9AM
Povey, Navajo Nikora, room 1, 9AM
Reynolds, Jake Cameron, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Richards, Robert John Edward, room 1, 9AM
Robertson, Kandice Renee, room 1, 9AM
Sopeer, Adrian Russell, room 1, 9AM
Vaughan, Ricky Lawrence, room 1, 9AM
Wass, Peter Andrew, room 1, 9AM
Watson, Tre Alfred Charles, room 1, 9AM
Welsh, Theresa Ann, room 1, 9AM
Whittaker, Joseph Henry, room 1, 9AM