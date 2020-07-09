COURT: 31 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today
EACH week any number of people appear in Yeppoon courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 31 people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today, Thursday July 9.
Arnold, Andrew Michael, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Brown, Mary Clare, room 1, 9AM
Cooze, Stephen Michael, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Davenport, Ivan Mark, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Doyle, Katrina Bess, room 1, 8.30AM
Duffy, Matthew Shane, room 1, 9AM
Edwards, Phillip John, room 1, 9AM
Ferguson, Brendan Kenneth, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Fitchen, Christopher Ian Pattison, Mr, room 1, 9AM
George, Michael Alexander, room 1, 9AM
Harvey, Matt Alexander, room 1, 9AM
Heath, Michelle Heather, room 1, 9AM
Kemnitz, Robert Bradley, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Laverty, Terence Joseph, room 1, 9AM
Lofipo, Faletolu Caleb, room 1, 9AM
Lund, Paul, room 1, 10.30AM
Marr, Cassie Anne, room 1, 9AM
Mathieson, Corey, room 1, 10.30AM
Mathieson, Michelle, room 1, 10.30AM
Mccabe, Dale Ashley, room 1, 9AM
Mifsud, Peter Joseph, room 1, 9AM
Philps, Andrew, room 1, 9AM
Reid, Jamaine Trenton Leye, room 1, 9AM
Roberts, Dwayne John, room 1, 9AM
Sidari, Sally, Mrs, room 1, 9AM
Stuart, Saphia Theresa, room 1, 9AM
Thomas, Tye David, room 1, 9AM
Walker, Kylee Merle, Mrs, room 1, 9AM
Williams, Leonard James, room 1, 9AM
Winzer, Ethan Mark, room 1, 9AM
Worley, Tyler Thomas Bernard, room 1, 9AM