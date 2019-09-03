COURT: 32 people facing Emerald Magistrates Court today

ALMOST once a week a number of people appear at Emerald courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 32 people appearing in Emerald Magistrates Court today.

Couchy, Nathan Cyril James, room 1, 9AM

Ellis, Bruce William, room 1, 9AM

Evans, Kyle Lochlan, room 1, 9AM

Evans, Nathan Christopher, room 1, 9AM

Fester, Simon Peter, room 1, 9AM

Harrold, Kerry Leigh, room 1, 9AM

Hill, Matthew Robert, room 1, 8.30AM

Kangan, Corey Troy, room 1, 9AM

Kersnovske, Kenneth Steven, room 1, 8.30AM

Lasker, Hannah Yasmine, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Maley, Sean Andrew, room 1, 9AM

Mallett, Matthew Maxwell, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Mara, Billy William, room 1, 9AM

Matthews, Hunter Lily, room 1, 9AM

May, Laurence James, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Mcdonald, Phillip Steven, room 1, 9AM

Mcintosh, Raymond Mark John, room 1, 9AM

Mitchell, Katherine Lorna Goldie, room 1, 9AM

Monaghan, Mark David, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Nicol, Brenton Craig, room 1, 9AM

O'Sullivan, Jack Thomas, room 1, 9AM

O'Sullivan, Jack Thomas, room 1, 8.30AM

Roberts, Matthew John, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Robinson, Selina Allana, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Stacey, John William, room 1, 9AM

Taylor, Aidan William, room 1, 9AM

Tulk, Michael Lindsay, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Vale, Rhyannan Marie, room 1, 8.30AM

Waretini, Philip John Rata, room 1, 8.30AM

Williams, Darlene Elisabeth, Mrs, room 1, 9AM

Williams, John Edward, room 1, 9AM

Woodman, Gregory Herbert, room 1, 9AM