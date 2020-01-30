Menu
Yeppoon Courthouse.
Crime

COURT: 32 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
30th Jan 2020 8:00 AM
EACH week any number of people appear in Yeppoon courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 32 people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today, Thursday January 30.

Amor, Christine Rose, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Brown, Mary Clare, room 1, 9AM

Busley, Michael Albert, room 1, 9AM

Byrnes, Kahlia Grace, room 1, 9AM

Carter, Bradley George, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Collins, Matthew Philip, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Collins, Nathan John-Wayne, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Cooper, April Lee, room 1, 9AM

Croft, Timothy Desmond Clifton, room 1, 9AM

Cullen, James William Mclean, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Delahunty, Haley Lillian Ann, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Formosa, John, room 1, 9AM

Gellatly, Brent Victor, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Grills, Carmel, room 1, 10.30AM

Harrower, Jamie Lawrence, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Hartigan, Leanne Jade, room 1, 9AM

Hodges, Ryan Clayton, room 1, 9AM

Hoskings, Mikaela Hope, room 1, 10.30AM

Jabboury, Ken Anthony, room 1, 9AM

Lawson, Karma Jane, Mrs, room 1, 9AM

Lukanovic, Shane Videljko, room 1, 9AM

Nichols, James Edmund, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Numans, Natacha Rebecca, Miss, room 1, 9AM

O’Donnell, Stephen James, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Philps, Andrew, room 1, 9AM

Povey, Navajo Nikora, room 1, 9AM

Sidari, Sally, Mrs, room 1, 9AM

Smalley, Kaleb Douglas, room 1, 9AM

Warner, Jordan, room 1, 9AM

Welsh, Theresa Ann, room 1, 9AM

Wex, Payten Augustus, room 1, 9AM

Wheaton, Chelsee Gwendolyn, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

