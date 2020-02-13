COURT: 32 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

EACH week any number of people appear in Yeppoon courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 32 people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today, Thursday February 13.

Beattie, Jason Robert, room 1, 9AM

Belz, Dylan Damian, room 1, 9AM

Busley, Michael Albert, room 1, 9AM

Byrnes, Kahlia Grace, room 1, 9AM

Carr, Jodie Maree, room 1, 9AM

Carter, Bradley George, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Cloughessy, Kyle Bradley, room 1, 9AM

Cottome, Alexander Grant, room 1, 9AM

Dowling, Samuel Kenneth, room 1, 9.30AM

Driver, Maxwell Arthur, room 1, 9AM

Ewings, David George Francis, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Formosa, John, room 1, 9AM

Gellatly, Brent Victor, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Goodsall, Shelley Marie, room 1, 9AM

Hawke, Morgan Lee, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Horton, Trent John, room 1, 9AM

Hutchinson, David Lloyd, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Jabboury, Ken Anthony, room 1, 9AM

Keily, Joel Micah Eric, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Lawson, Karma Jane, Mrs, room 1, 9AM

Mott, Jessie Lee, room 1, 9AM

Newell, Fiona Kay, room 1, 9AM

O’Brien, Samuel John, room 1, 9AM

Philps, Andrew, room 1, 9AM

Povey, Navajo Nikora, room 1, 9AM

Robbins, Jesse Douglas, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Ross-Freeman, Tiarna Dianna, room 1, 9AM

Sidari, Sally, Mrs, room 1, 9AM

Vaughan, Ricky Lawrence, room 1, 8.30AM

Vaughan, Ricky Lawrence, room 1, 9AM

Welfare, Christopher Nathan, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Wetzler, Connor Barry Maxwell, room 1, 9AM