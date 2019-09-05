Menu
Rockhampton Magistrates Court.
Rockhampton Magistrates Court. Chris Ison ROK270716ccourt2
Crime

COURT: 33 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
by
5th Sep 2019 9:00 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 33 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

Bennett, Nathan John, room 3, 9AM

Black, Kenneth Barnard, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Blucher, Reece Douglas, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Bright, Juan Kevin Lloyd, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Clark, Daniel John, room 3, 9AM

Corcoran, Joshua Shane Marshall, room 3, 9AM

Cornick, Jesse Cameron, room 3, 9AM

Cotter, William, room 3, 9AM

Davison, Nathan William, room 3, 9AM

Day, Sarah Louise, room 3, 9AM

Donnollan, Wayne John, room 3, 2PM

Donoghue, Kody Allen, room 3, 9AM

Emonds, Benjamin James, room 1, 9AM

Feltl, Corey Nicholas, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Fentiman, Peter Frank William, Mr, room 3, 2PM

Fuary, Leon Christopher, room 3, 9AM

Gebadi, Nashua Misa, room 3, 9AM

Hamill, Daniel Mark, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Hargreaves, Brett Leslie, room 3, 9AM

Hill, Justine Sandra Kathlene, Miss, room 3, 9AM

Hinga, Karen Michalle, Mrs, room 3, 9AM

Kennedy, Adam John, room 3, 9AM

Maskell, Leigh Anthony, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Miller, Stewart Russell, Mr, room 3, 2PM

Rankin, Philip Malik, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Rhodes, Cameron Robert, room 3, 2PM

Riley, Dylan John, room 3, 9AM

Rintoull, Trevor John, room 3, 9AM

Sprecher, John Bradley, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Thompson, Jeffrey John, room 3, 9AM

Tiers, Dorothy Constance, room 3, 2PM

Turner, Norton John, room 3, 9AM

Tye, Zac Jason Patrick, room 3, 2PM

