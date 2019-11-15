COURT: 33 people to appear in Rockhampton court today
EVERY day a number of people appear in Rockhampton court on a range of different charges.
Here is the full list of the 33 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday November 14.
Accoom, Richard Colin, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Blair, Victoria Mabel Grace Jane, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Brown, Joshua Lionel Edward, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Brown, Roy Dahram Eric, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Burns, Douglas Donald, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Deller, Zoie Gayle Marie, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Finney, Jayden Nicholas, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Flemming, Glenn Robert, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Gebadi, Nashua Misa, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Godfrey, Daniel James, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Harbord, Jeffrey Robert, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Hempsall, Darcy Ellen, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Henry, Bevan Wayne, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Hilt, Natasha Jane, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Idagi, Gabriel Mulili, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
James, Daniel Robert, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Kris, Richard Peter, courtroom 1 at 8:30AM
Lammi, Luke Kenneth, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Little, Leighton Cameron, courtroom 3 at9:00AM
Lynch, Bartholomew Joseph courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Reivers, Claire, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Richards, Troy Thomas, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Richardson, Jacob Jason James, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Rintoull, Trevor John, courtroom 2 at 9:00AM
Rodgers, Blair Clifford Edwin, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Ross-Freeman, Tiarna Dianna, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Rutherfurd, Mark Douglas, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Skillington, Brock Andrew, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Stafford, Simone Christine, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Steger, Christopher Michael, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Strahan, Malcolm William, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM
Veronese, Ricardo Samuel, courtroom 3 at 2:00PM
Wellman, Jason Lloyd, courtroom 3 at 9:00AM