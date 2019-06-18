Menu
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
News

COURT: 35 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

18th Jun 2019 8:21 AM
  • Austin, Kaylor Nancy Ruth, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Austin, Kaylot Nancy Ruth, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Bland, Tyler Alan, court room 3 at 1:00PM
  • Burke, Mark John, court room 3 at 1:00PM
  • Burnett, Georgia Ann, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Coleman, Roy, court room 2 at 9:00AM
  • Daley, Michael Thomas, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Ezzy, Kyl John, Mr, court room 3 at 1:00PM
  • Fay, Graeme Reginald, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Francis, Shaun Richard, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Ghilotti, Shannon Paul, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Gordon, Rollin Andrew, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Haley, Tommeccia Marie, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Harrison, Avarna-Lee, Miss, court room 3at 2:00PM
  • Harvey, Joel Brian, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Hill, Michael Mervyn, Mr, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Hooper, Nicholas Bruce, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Jones, Michael Andrew, court room 1 at 1:00PM
  • Jonsen, Ricki-Lee, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Langley, Belinda May, court room 3 at 1:00PM
  • Lister, Colin Martin, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Malone, Heather Jacqueline, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mansfield, Amanda Jane, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Park, Anthony Michael, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Richards, Kayne Anthony, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Richards, Stanley Karl, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Senekal, Riaan, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Starikov, Leah Renee, court room 3 at 1:00PM
  • Taylor, Ross Edward, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Thaiday, Charles Robert, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Tonkin, Lee Angus, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Wakefield, Brodie Mitchell, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Whitworth, Casey Lance, Mr, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Willmot, Shannon Michael, court room 1 at 9:00AM
