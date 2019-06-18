News
COURT: 35 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
- Austin, Kaylor Nancy Ruth, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Austin, Kaylot Nancy Ruth, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Bland, Tyler Alan, court room 3 at 1:00PM
- Burke, Mark John, court room 3 at 1:00PM
- Burnett, Georgia Ann, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Coleman, Roy, court room 2 at 9:00AM
- Daley, Michael Thomas, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Ezzy, Kyl John, Mr, court room 3 at 1:00PM
- Fay, Graeme Reginald, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Francis, Shaun Richard, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Ghilotti, Shannon Paul, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Gordon, Rollin Andrew, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Haley, Tommeccia Marie, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Harrison, Avarna-Lee, Miss, court room 3at 2:00PM
- Harvey, Joel Brian, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Hill, Michael Mervyn, Mr, court room 1 at 8:30AM
- Hooper, Nicholas Bruce, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Jones, Michael Andrew, court room 1 at 1:00PM
- Jonsen, Ricki-Lee, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Langley, Belinda May, court room 3 at 1:00PM
- Lister, Colin Martin, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Malone, Heather Jacqueline, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Mansfield, Amanda Jane, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Park, Anthony Michael, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Richards, Kayne Anthony, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Richards, Stanley Karl, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Roberts, Dale Lewis Murray, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Senekal, Riaan, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Starikov, Leah Renee, court room 3 at 1:00PM
- Taylor, Ross Edward, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Thaiday, Charles Robert, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Tonkin, Lee Angus, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Wakefield, Brodie Mitchell, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
- Whitworth, Casey Lance, Mr, court room 3 at 9:00AM
- Willmot, Shannon Michael, court room 1 at 9:00AM