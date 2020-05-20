COURT: 35 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 35 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday May 20.
Abel, Lynessa Michell, room 1, 2PM
Anderson, Travis Roy, room 1, 9AM
Auda, Jermaine William, room 1, 2PM
Baker, Leonard George, room 1, 2PM
Burgess, Patricia Irene, room 1, 2PM
Burgess, Patricia Irene, room 1, 9AM
Burst, Graham Peter, room 1, 2PM
Clayton, Steven, room 1, 9AM
Comollatti, Brent Bernard, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Cronin, Racheal Melinda, Ms, room 1, 9AM
Donaldson, Joshua David, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Ferguson, Peter Jon Andrew, room 1, 2PM
Gooda, Malcolm Peter, room 1, 2PM
Gray-Ganter, Angus Charles, room 1, 2PM
Greaves, Beau Daniel Cleland, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Hinton, Melitta Jayne, room 1, 2PM
Ireland, Jayde Elizabeth, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Jamieson, Warren Charles, room 1, 9AM
Jarvis, Raymond Stephen, room 1, 2PM
Johnson, Keith William, room 1, 2PM
Jones, Luke Alan, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Mimi, David Eugene, room 1, 8.30AM
Murray, John Frederick, room 1, 2PM
Newcombe, Georgia Ann, room 1, 2PM
Oram, Samantha Rose, room 1, 9AM
Richardson, Roy Micheal Yoren, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Serio, Justin Brodie, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Tiers, Lyle Morris, room 1, 2PM
Watkin, Cameron William, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Watts, Justin Kyle, Mr, room 1, 2PM
White, James Kelvin, Mr, room 1, 2PM
White, Noel Benjamin, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Winzer, Hannah Jane, room 1, 2PM
Yates, Sarah Jane, room 1, 2PM
Yates, Sarah Jane, room 1, 9AM