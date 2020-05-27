COURT: 35 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 35 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Wednesday May 27.
Adidi, Timothy Richard, room 1, 9AM
Adidi, Timothy Richard, room 1, 8.30AM
Carey, Nicholas Blaine, room 1, 2PM
Casado, Maria Florence, room 1, 9AM
Comollatti, Brent Bernard, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Eastell, Allana Kay, room 1, 9AM
Eichhorn, Michael, room 1, 2PM
Field, Kyle James, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Fraser, Rhys Cambridge, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Graham, Beau Anthony, room 1, 2PM
Jewell, Daniel Terry, room 1, 2PM
Johns, Aaron Shane, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Joseph, Dean Gary, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Manfred, Codie William, room 1, 9AM
Martin, Earl James, room 1, 2PM
Mckinley, Michael Hayes, room 1, 2PM
Mcrorie, Leslie John, room 1, 2PM
Mcrorie, Leslie John, room 1, 9AM
Middleton, Shane Thomas, room 1, 2PM
Millar, Michael John, room 1, 9AM
Mooney, Lauren Tenneal, room 1, 2PM
Moore, Adam Lee, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Moss, Timothy James, Mr, room 1, 2PM
Moyle, Kris John, room 1, 2PM
Murray, John Frederick, room 1, 2PM
Oram, Samantha Rose, room 1, 9AM
O’Sullivan, Patrick Augustine, room 1, 9AM
Richardson, Gregory Kenneth John, room 1, 2PM
Row Row, Ann-Maree Monica, room 1, 2PM
Ryall, Kelly Anne, room 1, 2PM
Trathen, Tyson-Lee, room 1, 2PM
Warcon, Demi Leigh, room 1, 2PM
Winzer, Hannah Jane, room 1, 2PM
Woodrow, Kenneth Peter, room 1, 2PM
Wovat, Aaron Jamahl, room 1, 2PM