COURT: 35 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

EACH week a number of people appear at Yeppoon courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 35 people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today.

Babington, Cooper Blake, room 1, 9AM

Bartrop, Blake Elliot, room 1, 9AM

Bartrop, Owen James, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Benson, Nikola Raine, room 1, 9AM

Blasch, Monica Lynn, room 1, 9AM

Chatburn, Andrew, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Cloughessy, Kyle Bradley, room 1, 9AM

Haydock, Matthew Isaac, room 1, 9AM

Jarrett, Tina Maree, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Jones, Justin Allan, room 1, 9AM

Kloot, Tammy Leigh, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Kontoleon, Caleb Mark, room 1, 8.30AM

Laycock, Brock Daniel, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Lewers, Wendy Grace, room 1, 9AM

Mammino, Steven Ross, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Mclarty, Steven Ronald, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Mclean, Christopher Matthew, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Mcpartland, Sheldon Peter, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Mooney, Clinton Adam, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Moore, Danny John, room 1, 9AM

Mott, Jessie Lee, room 1, 9AM

Muir, Brodie Anthony, room 1, 9AM

Neagle, David John, room 1, 9AM

Newton, Thomas Henry Ernest, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Nichols, Stephanie Maurece, room 1, 9AM

O'Reilly, Judith Maree, room 1, 9AM

O'Reilly, Shae Michael, room 1, 9AM

Rodgers, Nicholas Peter, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Schoenacher, Victor, room 1, 9AM

Smith, Jacob Riley, room 1, 8.30AM

Taylor, Adam Ian Charles, room 1, 9AM

Taylor, Kylie Louise, room 1, 9AM

Tidbury, Clayton James, room 1, 9AM

Watson, Tre Alfred Charles, room 1, 9AM

Wyeth, Anthony Ross, Mr, room 1, 9AM