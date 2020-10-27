COURT: 36 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 36 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday October 27.

Barry, Andrina Romona, room 2, 9AM

Bean, Derek Robert, room 1, 9AM

Blurton, Paris Anne, room 1, 9AM

Body Corporate For Raymond Place Community Titles, room 3, 2PM

Boon, Brian John, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Crothers, Billee Jo, room 1, 9AM

Cuthbert, Leanne June, room 1, 9AM

Devecchi, Kieren Henry John, room 1, 9AM

Doughty, Elijah Kenneth, room 1, 9AM

Finnegan, Caillan James, room 1, 9AM

Freeman, Jack Paul Arnold, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Geiszler, Jessica Alice, room 3, 2PM

Giddy, Tomas Alex, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Grattan, Seth, room 3, 2PM

Hixon, Gregory Robert, room 1, 9AM

Jamieson, Kerry-Nash, room 3, 2PM

Jenkins, Robert Noel, room 1, 9AM

Landers, Robert Lionel, room 1, 9AM

Lester, Vaughn Robert, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Maher, Adam Stuart Cain, room 1, 9AM

Marangelli, Billy Joel, room 1, 9AM

Mckinley, Sironen John William, room 3, 1PM

Mcleod, William James, room 1, 9AM

Mcpherson, Jake Dale Douglas, room 1, 9AM

Mejia, Denson, room 3, 2PM

Miller, Kristie Lee, room 1, 9AM

Mitchell, Clarence Anthony, room 1, 9AM

Oram, Jermaine Leroy, room 1, 9AM

Passmore, Christopher Mal, room 1, 9AM

Rawsthorne, Bryce Aidan, room 3, 2PM

Roope, James David, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Ross, Kaleb William Thomas, room 3, 9AM

Sabin, Clifford Andrew, room 1, 9AM

Smith, Anita, room 1, 9AM

Swile, Darren Kingsly, room 1, 9AM

Waters, Anthony, room 3, 2PM