Yeppoon Courthouse.
Crime

COURT: 36 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
13th Aug 2020 9:00 AM
EACH week any number of people appear in Yeppoon courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 36 people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today, Thursday August 13.

Austen, Ashley John, room 1, 9AM

Briggs, Albert George, room 1, 9AM

Cameron, James Albert Bruce, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Carter, Bradley George, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Carter, Geraldine Leona, room 1, 8.30AM

Cox, Renee Gail, room 1, 8.30AM

Crowther, Tiah Shontae, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Daley, Samuel Thomas, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Dowson, Jess Russell, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Duffy, Ned Gavin George, room 1, 9AM

Gurnick, Detroit Breaker, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Harris, Natasha Lee, room 1, 9AM

Harrower, Jamie Lawrence, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Healy, Jacob, room 1, 9AM

Hill, Zachariah Matthew, room 1, 9AM

Holt-Lea, Cody Jai, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Keech, Nola Joi, room 1, 9AM

Kleidon, Stewart Leonhart, room 1, 9AM

Lawford, Danielle Andrea, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Mackie, Simon Andrew, room 1, 9AM

Marks, David Stewart, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Mccabe, Dale Ashley, room 1, 9AM

Mcculloch, Troy William, room 1, 9AM

Mcdonald, Joshua Luke, room 1, 9AM

Molloy, Eliza Mary, room 1, 9AM

Newton, Jacob Eric Leslie, room 1, 9AM

Page, Brian Robert, room 1, 9AM

Pearce, Jade Ivy, room 1, 9AM

Pitt, Teresa Maree, Mrs, room 1, 9AM

Scott, Dean James, room 1, 9AM

Sendon, Norm, room 1, 10.30AM

Shields, Lance David, room 1, 9AM

Spinks, Robert John, room 1, 9AM

Thompson, Brooke Haidee, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Vaughan, Ricky Lawrence, room 1, 9AM

Walker, Grant Leslie, room 1, 9AM

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

