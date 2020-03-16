COURT: 38 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 38 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday March 16.
Adams, Ishmael Jabesh Elvis, room 3, 10AM
Brown, George Oswell, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Christian, Lakeisha Janet Patricia, room 1, 9AM
Clarke, Lawrence Anthony, room 1, 9AM
Davis, Caleb Christopher Ian, room 1, 9AM
Davis, Caleb Christopher Ian, room 1, 8.30AM
Elliott, Damien John, room 1, 9AM
Feltl, Corey Nicholas, Mr, room 3, 10.30AM
Fleming, Michael William, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Flute, Brian George, room 1, 9AM
Gordon, Karlene Grace, room 1, 9AM
Harrison, Avarna-Lee, Miss, room 1, 8.30AM
Henry, Thelma Lois, room 1, 8.30AM
Jones, Codey Cliff, room 1, 9AM
Kamuna, Maine Elizabeth, Ms, room 2, 9AM
Lawton, Christopher Ronald Alan, room 3, 10.30AM
Lawton, Jason Mark, Mr, room 3, 10.30AM
Lea, Samantha Rose, room 3, 10AM
Malone, Heather Jacqueline, room 1, 9AM
Marriage, Sonny Leigh, room 1, 8.30AM
Murphy, Raymond Bruce, room 1, 9AM
Paterson, Renee Cathleen, room 1, 9AM
Pearson, Jacinta Maree, Miss, room 3, 10AM
Perkins, Sarah Lee, Miss, room 1, 8.30AM
Plummer, Baden John, room 1, 9AM
Rankin, Beverley Jean, room 1, 9AM
Richardson, Edgar Richard Stewart, room 1, 9AM
Rowley, Kaleb Wade, room 1, 9AM
Rowley, Kaleb Wade, room 1, 8.30AM
Scott, June Margarett, room 1, 8.30AM
Shaw, Michael John, room 2, 9AM
Smith, Anita, room 1, 8.30AM
Steinberger, Cloe Maree, room 1, 8.30AM
Tapim, Josiah Isaiah Simon, room 1, 9AM
Tarry, Ronald Eric, room 1, 9AM
Vander Mark, David William, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Vandermark, David William, room 1, 9AM
Weldon, Michael Anthony, Mr, room 2, 9AM