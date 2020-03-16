Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse.
COURT: 38 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

16th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 38 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday March 16.

Adams, Ishmael Jabesh Elvis, room 3, 10AM

Brown, George Oswell, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Christian, Lakeisha Janet Patricia, room 1, 9AM

Clarke, Lawrence Anthony, room 1, 9AM

Davis, Caleb Christopher Ian, room 1, 9AM

Davis, Caleb Christopher Ian, room 1, 8.30AM

Elliott, Damien John, room 1, 9AM

Feltl, Corey Nicholas, Mr, room 3, 10.30AM

Fleming, Michael William, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Flute, Brian George, room 1, 9AM

Gordon, Karlene Grace, room 1, 9AM

Harrison, Avarna-Lee, Miss, room 1, 8.30AM

Henry, Thelma Lois, room 1, 8.30AM

Jones, Codey Cliff, room 1, 9AM

Kamuna, Maine Elizabeth, Ms, room 2, 9AM

Lawton, Christopher Ronald Alan, room 3, 10.30AM

Lawton, Jason Mark, Mr, room 3, 10.30AM

Lea, Samantha Rose, room 3, 10AM

Malone, Heather Jacqueline, room 1, 9AM

Marriage, Sonny Leigh, room 1, 8.30AM

Murphy, Raymond Bruce, room 1, 9AM

Paterson, Renee Cathleen, room 1, 9AM

Pearson, Jacinta Maree, Miss, room 3, 10AM

Perkins, Sarah Lee, Miss, room 1, 8.30AM

Plummer, Baden John, room 1, 9AM

Rankin, Beverley Jean, room 1, 9AM

Richardson, Edgar Richard Stewart, room 1, 9AM

Rowley, Kaleb Wade, room 1, 9AM

Rowley, Kaleb Wade, room 1, 8.30AM

Scott, June Margarett, room 1, 8.30AM

Shaw, Michael John, room 2, 9AM

Smith, Anita, room 1, 8.30AM

Steinberger, Cloe Maree, room 1, 8.30AM

Tapim, Josiah Isaiah Simon, room 1, 9AM

Tarry, Ronald Eric, room 1, 9AM

Vander Mark, David William, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Vandermark, David William, room 1, 9AM

Weldon, Michael Anthony, Mr, room 2, 9AM

