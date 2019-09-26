COURT: 39 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 39 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday September 26.
Adidi, Jonathon George, room 3, 9AM
Bennett, Nathan John, room 3, 9AM
Biggin, Taleisha Jane, room 3, 9AM
Brooker, Bradley Thomas, Mr, room 3, 2PM
Butler, Anthony William, room 3, 9AM
Crane, Graham Noel, room 3, 9AM
Cunningham, Kevin John, room 3, 2PM
Davis, James Christopher Mich, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Doyle, Steven Reginald, room 3, 9AM
Duff, David John, room 3, 9AM
Dyball-Mclellan, Lachlan, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Grant, Samuel James Walter, room 3, 9AM
Greenhill, Chase Sebastian, room 3, 9AM
Hill, Eddie, room 3, 9AM
Hill, Justine Sandra Kathlene, Miss, room 3, 9AM
Hogg, Rebecca Louise, Mrs, room 3, 9AM
Hussein, Hamid, room 1, 8.30AM
Kalpaxis, Stephan Jimmy, room 3, 9AM
Kamuna, Maine Elizabeth, Ms, room 3, 9AM
Kupke, Cody Alexander, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Lawton, Montel Thomas, room 1, 8.30AM
Lister, David Shaquille, room 3, 9AM
Mammino, Steven Ross, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Marsh, Renae Maree, room 3, 9AM
Marshall, Harrison Carl, Mr, room 2, 9AM
Martinez, Javier Leon, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Mckie, Luke Johnathon, Mr, room 3, 2PM
Mcmahon, Liam Thomas, room 3, 9AM
Moore, Michael John, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Munchow, Aaron Stanley, room 3, 9AM
O’Donohue, Caleb Kye, room 3, 9AM
O’Mara, Don-Geoffery Wylie, Mr, room 3, 2PM
Owens, Danny James, room 3, 9AM
Pattenden, James Robert, room 3, 2PM
Rainbow, Stewart Kenneth, room 3, 9AM
Richards, Troy Thomas, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Sawley, Beau Angus, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Tait, Damon Matthew James, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Weldon, Michael Anthony, Mr, room 3, 9AM