Rockhampton Court House.
COURT: 40 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
5th Dec 2019 9:00 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 40 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday December 5.

Barry, Andrina Romona, room 1, 8.30AM

Bateman, Tristan Cedric Roy, room 3, 9AM

Black, Shianne Lindsay, Miss, room 3, 9AM

Blacker, Steven, room 3, 9AM

Blair, Norris Frederick Jerome, room 3, 9AM

Blanch, Angela Maree, Mrs, room 3, 9AM

Bloomfield, Anthony James, room 3, 9AM

Boyce, Tres Avon Nicholas, room 3, 9AM

Brown, Larcome Allan, room 3, 2PM

Brown, Larcome Allan James Keith, room 3, 2PM

Carvosso, Mark Robert, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Donovan, Troy Allan, room 1, 9AM

Dundon, Liam Stafford, room 3, 9AM

Fleming, Glenn Robert, room 3, 2PM

Flemming, Glenn Robert, room 3, 2PM

Freeman, Leon Edward, room 3, 9AM

Freeman, Leslie Brian, room 3, 9AM

Funch-Fletcher, Clinton Dale, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Gebadi, Nashua Misa, room 1, 9AM

Graham-Beckett, Kenny Christopher, room 1, 9AM

Hallen, Scott Andrew, room 1, 9AM

Harbord, Jeffrey Robert, room 3, 9AM

Henson, Simon James, room 3, 9AM

Hilt, Natasha Jane, room 3, 9AM

Hudson, Jeffery Charles, room 1, 9AM

Kershaw, Jarod Colby, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Langlois, Peter John, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Lobegeiger, Jaydn Jessie, room 1, 8.30AM

Lynch, Bartholomew Joseph, room 3, 2PM

Mccasker, Jacob Christopher, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Mckie, Luke Johnathon, Mr, room 3, 2PM

Miller, Desanya Rose, room 3, 9AM

Miller, Desanya Rose, Miss, room 3, 9AM

Rebbeck, Darren James, Mr, room 3, 2PM

Richings, Alexander Joseph, room 1, 8.30AM

Rossow, Connor Kurt Jacob, room 1, 8.30AM

Threadgate, Anita Louise, Ms, room 3, 9AM

Wolstenholme, Sheree Helen, Miss, room 3, 9AM

Wolstfnholme, Sheree Helen, room 3, 9AM

Youl, Dylan James, Mr, room 3, 2PM

