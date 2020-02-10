COURT: 40 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 40 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday February 10.

Algie, Luke James, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Anderson, Ethan Shannon, room 1, 9AM

Baker, Jason Christopher, room 1, 9AM

Bob, Garon Richard, room 3, 10AM

Boelens, Trudie Ann, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Bond, Tony Russell, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Brown, Kenneth Maxwell Glen, room 1, 8.30AM

Burke, Daphne-Jill, room 2, 9AM

Carey, Nicholas Blaine, room 1, 9AM

Clarke, Lawrence Anthony, room 1, 9AM

Cleland, Lisa Maria Robyn, room 1, 9AM

Delinecort, Brettni-Ann Josephine, room 1, 8.30AM

Desatge, William John, room 1, 9AM

Dooley, Herbert Arden, room 3, 10.30AM

Duncan, Shannon Andrew, room 1, 9AM

Dunne, Cory Michael, room 1, 9AM

Evans, Montell Lowis, room 1, 9AM

Fischer, Jamie William, room 1, 9AM

Geegee, Ainslee Willis, room 3, 10.30AM

Ilett, Karen Jane, room 3, 9AM

Jones, Luke Alan, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Lancaster, Aaron Craig, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Lawton, Christopher Ronald Alan, room 1, 9AM

Lawton, Jason Mark, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Mccusker, Ronald Peter, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Miller, Cecil Benjamin, room 3, 10.30AM

Munns, Timothy Osman, room 1, 9AM

Payne, Dylan Lachlan, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Rowrow, William Lawrence, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Saunders, Walter Richard, room 3, 10AM

Scanes, Tanda Maree, room 1, 9AM

Shipley, Kristopher James, room 1, 8.30AM

Sibson, Dale Kelvin, room 1, 9AM

Starikov, Corey James Russell, room 1, 8.30AM

Tarran, Ryan Mitchell, room 3, 10.30AM

Voois, Aaron Joshua, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Walsh, Steven Patrick, room 1, 9AM

White, James Kelvin, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Witt, Russell Andrew, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Zanardi, Luke Anton, room 1, 9AM