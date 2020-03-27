Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse.
Crime

COURT: 40 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
27th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 40 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday March 27.

Arnold, Chloe Jane, room 1, 9AM

Bagot, Luke Kenneth, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Bellert, Jason Scott, room 3, 10.30AM

Bergin, Michael Alfred, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Bryan, Paul Joshua, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Butler, Kolbe James Langley, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Charles, Luke, room 1, 9AM

Christian, Lakeisha Janet Patricia, room 1, 9AM

Conlon, Cheyenne Hope, room 1, 9AM

Cowan, Ashleigh Maree, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Dascombe, Kellie Michelle, room 1, 9AM

Edwards, Glen Kenneth, room 2, 9AM

Feltl, Corey Nicholas, Mr, room 3, 10AM

Gela, Ziglocious Maison, room 1, 9AM

Godfrey, Timothy James, room 1, 9AM

Graham-Beckett, Kenny Christopher, room 3, 10.30AM

Haynes, Lionel John, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Hudson, Brittany Anne, room 1, 9AM

Marra, Christopher Gerard, room 1, 9AM

Mccabe, Michel Allan, room 1, 9AM

Murray, Michael James, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Murray, Rachel Denise, room 1, 9AM

Owens, Danny James, room 1, 9AM

Pearson, Christopher Ian James, room 1, 9AM

Proctor, Allen Gilmore, room 3, 10AM

Rasmussen, Beau, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Reynolds, Steve Ernest, room 1, 9AM

Ross, Breoney Elizabeth, room 1, 9AM

Sabin, Clifford Andrew, room 3, 10.30AM

Sansom, Daryl William, Mr, room 3, 10AM

Saunders, Earl Malcolm, room 3, 10.30AM

Smith, Daniel Fredrick, room 2, 2PM

Smith, Grant Lee, room 1, 9AM

Walsh, Steven Patrick, room 1, 9AM

Watts, Justin Kyle, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Webb, Kaya Jane, room 1, 9AM

Williams, Merleeka Jessie Lee, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Wood, Kerrie Maree, room 1, 9AM

Wright, Sarah Valerie Dawn, room 1, 9AM

Yoren, Jeremy, room 1, 9AM

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

