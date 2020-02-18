Menu
Rockhampton Supreme Court House. Pictures: Jack Tran
Crime

COURT: 40 people to face the Magistrate in Rockhampton today

Jack Evans
18th Feb 2020 7:06 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrate Courts today, Tuesday February 18.

(Key: Name – courtroom – time appearing)

Abel, Lynessa Michell 3 1:00PM

Ansford, Robert John 1 9:00AM

Atto, Luke Michael, Mr 1 9:00AM

Barker, Max Russell 1 8:30AM

Barnes, Kylie Rebecca, Ms 1 9:00AM

Barsah, Mislaam Lewis 1 9:00AM

Blair, Harrison 1 2:00PM

Bloxsom, Benjamin Peter 1 9:00AM

Brown, James Christopher, Mr 1 9:00AM

Brown, Mitchell Tristen Trent 1 9:00AM

Christian, Shakur Leith 1 9:00AM

Dolar, Arwa Valmai 1 9:00AM

Egretz, Kevin Ellis 1 8:30AM

Egretz, Kevin Ellis 1 9:00AM

Gela, Ziglocious Maison 1 8:30AM

Goltz, Tyreak William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gulf, Terence Earl 1 9:00AM

Hage, Daniel Paul, Mr 3 1:00PM

Harley, Charlie 1 9:00AM

Hegge, Matthew Jeremiah 1 9:00AM

Hopkins, Tamika Rose 1 9:00AM

Hutchinson, Anthony John 1 9:00AM

James, Raymond Scott, Mr 1 9:00AM

King, Brett Victor 1 9:00AM

Laidlaw, Nathan Andrew Mark, Mr 1 9:00AM

Mccoombes, Damien Joseph 3 2:00PM

Mcleod, Renee Dale, Miss 1 9:00AM

Prior, Cameron Dwayne Scott 1 9:00AM

Richardson, Edgar Richard Stewart 1 9:00AM

Risk, Steven Maurice, Mr 3 1:00PM

Sands, Dean Anthony 1 9:00AM

Scantlebury, Angus Troy 1 9:00AM

Skeen, Nerida Rose 1 9:00AM

Swinson, Jake Adrian 1 9:00AM

Timms, Tamara Rose 1 9:00AM

Turnbull, Mitchell 2 9:00AM

White, Matthew Kennith Lloyd 1 9:00AM

White, Matthew Kennith Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM

White, Noel Benjamin, Mr 1 9:00AM

Wilcockson, Zachary Andy 1 8:30AM

