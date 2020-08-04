Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse. generic
Crime

COURT: 41 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
4th Aug 2020 8:00 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 41 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday August 4.

Abel, Lynessa Michell, room 3, 2PM

Agnew, Michael John, room 1, 9AM

Antcliff, Lance Gregory, room 3, 2PM

Armstrong, Josephine Tamara Denise, room 1, 8.30AM

Backo, Sheldon Geoffrey Seth, room 1, 9AM

Bailey, Chloe Maree, room 3, 1PM

Baker, Darren Lee, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Bellert, Jason Scott, room 3, 1PM

Bond, Samuel Eric, room 1, 9AM

Chalmers, Glenn Michael, Mr, room 3, 1PM

Close, Cheyanne Rose, Ms, room 1, 9AM

Dalrymple, Jai, room 1, 9AM

Deininger, Lloyd Franz, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Dimech, Krista Leah, room 1, 9AM

Edwards, Brooke Ashley, room 3, 1PM

Forbes, Jordan Craig Owen, room 1, 8.30AM

Fulmer, Krystal Jane, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Harkins-Capsanis, Jessica Marie, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Harkins-Capsanis, Jessica Marie, Miss, room 1, 8.30AM

Heit, Riley, room 3, 2PM

Hill, Melda Joyce, Ms, room 1, 9AM

Holland, John Patrick, room 1, 9AM

Hume, Sean Robert Thomas, Mr, room 3, 1PM

Inall, Tahlia Rose, room 1, 9AM

Johnstone, Luke Patrick, room 1, 9AM

Mackenzie-Ross, Coleen Margaret, room 1, 8.30AM

Mcquillan, Riley John, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Mcrorie, Leslie John, room 1, 9AM

Murray, Dion Scott, room 1, 9AM

Murray, Dion Scott, Mr, room 1, 9AM

O’Keeffe, Samuel John, room 1, 8.30AM

Philps, Andrew, room 2, 9AM

Rankine, Ray Rhyce, room 1, 9AM

Rogers, Samantha Marrie, Mrs, room 1, 9AM

Royal, Benjamin James, room 1, 8.30AM

Safic, Hamid, room 1, 8.30AM

Sandry, Jake, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Sue, Brian James, room 1, 9AM

Tobane, Waikaigia Djngarra, room 1, 9AM

Waerner, Anita Angela, Mrs, room 1, 8.30AM

Wilcockson, Adam Brett, Mr, room 4, 1PM

