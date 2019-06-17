Menu
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
News

COURT: 42 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

17th Jun 2019 10:02 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Sunshine Coast courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 42 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

  • Black, Kenneth Barnard, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Brodigan, Terry Austin, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Callaghan, Coralie, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Charles, Luke, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Clue, Bonnie-Lee, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Conlon, Bianca Cheryl Joanne, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Cranston, Emma Jean, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Dale, Travis Anthony, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Denton, Nicholas Leigh, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Fielder, Stephen Lee Charles, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Gander, Mackay Patrick, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Gartlan, Drea Tamati, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Georgetown, Linda Josephine, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Graham, Sandra Louise, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Gulf, Phillip Brian, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Harald, Benjamin Alexander, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Hardy, Gage William, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Hegarty, Calen Earl, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Huff, Cameron Troy, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Jago, Lloyd Daniel, court room 1at 9:00AM
  • Jago, Lloyd Daniel, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Macdonald, Melissa Jane, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Marsh, Renae Maree, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mason, Kevin Joseph Edward, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Noble, Joshua Clinton, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • O'Keefe, Nigel Allen, court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Paterson, Renee Cathleen, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Roberts, Karen Rose, court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Scantlebury, Angus Troy, court room 3 at 10:30AM
  • Sola, Kahimilo Kaleopa, Mr, court room 3 at 9:00AM
  • Stenhouse, Joshua William, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Strahan, Malcolm William, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Swile, Darren Kingsly, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Thaiday, Charles Robert, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Thompson, Pamela Kathleen, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Thompson, Sally Therese, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Vea Vea, Karl Lewis, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Westphal, Ed, court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Whitton, Terry Ian, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Wildman, Wayne Joel, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Williams, Scott Robert, Mr, court room 3 at 10:30AM
  • Zernike, Samantha Dawn, court room 1 at 9:00AM
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

