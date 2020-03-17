Menu
Rockhampton Courthouse.
Crime

COURT: 42 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
17th Mar 2020 10:00 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 42 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday March 17.

Allen, Bernadine Loni, Mrs, room 3, 1PM

Arnold, Katrina Ann, room 1, 9AM

Bailey, Jonathan Shane, room 2, 10AM

Bailey, Jonathan Shane, room 2, 10.30AM

Baker, Bradley Andrew, room 2, 10AM

Bamford, Andrew Arthur, room 1, 9AM

Betts, Macailia Anne, room 1, 9AM

Betts, Macailia Anne, room 1, 8.30AM

Bingham-James, Jessie Allana Storm, Miss, room 1, 8.30AM

Brown, George Oswell, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Brown, John Lionel Edward, room 2, 9AM

Brown, Larcome Allan James Keith, room 1, 8.30AM

Brown, Roy Dahram Eric, room 1, 8.30AM

Coyle, Paige Rae, Ms, room 1, 9AM

Dilleen, Nikki Marie, Miss, room 3, 1PM

Dollar, Jake William, room 1, 9AM

Doyle, Martin James, room 3, 1PM

Finnegan, Caillan James, room 3, 1PM

Flenady, Chloe Alyce, room 1, 9AM

Gooda, Judith Linda, room 2, 9AM

Harbord, Jeffrey Robert, room 1, 9AM

Hardie, Sheridan Leigh, room 1, 9AM

Jameson, David Phillip, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Leahy, Christopher John, room 1, 9AM

Leicht, Christine Linda, room 1, 9AM

Lill, Bailey Joseph, room 3, 10AM

Liolevave, Amanda Gaye, room 1, 8.30AM

Marshall, Dillon Colin, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Marshall, Dillon Colin, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

Merrylees, Catalina, room 1, 9AM

Mott, Benjamin Thomas, room 3, 1PM

Phillips, Lee Brian, room 3, 1PM

Proctor, Gary William, room 3, 1PM

Rawlings, Jason Ronald, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Ricks, Marcus Scott, room 1, 8.30AM

Risk, Steven Maurice, Mr, room 3, 1PM

Row Row, Gavin Lloyd, room 1, 8.30AM

Ryan, Peter Raymond, room 2, 9AM

Scott, June Margarett, room 1, 9AM

Trusz, Tamika Jane, Miss, room 3, 1PM

Turner, Kai Dylan, room 1, 8.30AM

White, Noel Benjamin, Mr, room 1, 9AM

court lists rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

