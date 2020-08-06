COURT: 42 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today

EACH week any number of people appear in Yeppoon courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 42 people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today, Thursday August 6.

Allen, Maclean Louis, room 1, 9AM

Atkins, Jason Lee, room 1, 10.30AM

Barker, Jackson William, room 1, 9AM

Bateup, Blake Daniel, room 1, 9AM

Bourke, Richard Anthony, room 1, 9AM

Carr, Jodie Maree, room 1, 9AM

Cusack, Troy Dallas, room 1, 9AM

Dau, Salome Emily Nadia, room 1, 9AM

Davis, Eric Karl, room 1, 10.30AM

De-Castro, Alysson Anastacio, Mr, room 1, 9AM

English, Jack, room 1, 9AM

Evans, Alan Francis, room 1, 9AM

Haxell, Chutima, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Horton, Trent John, room 1, 9AM

Iosefa, Simi Masada, room 1, 9AM

Jabboury, Ken Anthony, room 1, 9AM

Jones, Justin Allan, room 1, 9AM

King, Michael Gregory, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Loney, Jacob Bruce, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Lorraway, Brett, room 1, 9AM

Macalpine, Blair John, room 1, 9AM

Marks, David Stewart, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Maynard, Maxwell Gregory, room 1, 9AM

Mccabe, Dale Ashley, room 1, 9AM

Mcculloch, Troy William, room 1, 9AM

Mcdonald, Boyd, room 1, 9AM

Mcdonald, Joshua Luke, room 1, 9AM

Miers, Sarajane, room 1, 9AM

Milner, Shaun Christopher, room 1, 9AM

Minto, Matthew Paul, room 1, 9AM

Owen, Robert John, room 1, 9AM

Power, Israel Charise, room 1, 9AM

Radel, Alira Nicole, Ms, room 1, 9AM

Roberts, Dwayne John, room 1, 9AM

Shields, Lance David, room 1, 9AM

Smallwood, Tyrone Matthew John, room 1, 9AM

Swayn, Patrick Lloyd, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Taranto, Michael, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Thompson, Megan Cherie, room 1, 9AM

Thurston, Jack Albert Charles, room 1, 9AM

Trickey, Casey Lee, room 1, 9AM

Wheelhouse, Bryn, room 1, 9AM