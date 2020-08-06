COURT: 42 people facing Yeppoon Magistrates Court today
EACH week any number of people appear in Yeppoon courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 42 people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today, Thursday August 6.
Allen, Maclean Louis, room 1, 9AM
Atkins, Jason Lee, room 1, 10.30AM
Barker, Jackson William, room 1, 9AM
Bateup, Blake Daniel, room 1, 9AM
Bourke, Richard Anthony, room 1, 9AM
Carr, Jodie Maree, room 1, 9AM
Cusack, Troy Dallas, room 1, 9AM
Dau, Salome Emily Nadia, room 1, 9AM
Davis, Eric Karl, room 1, 10.30AM
De-Castro, Alysson Anastacio, Mr, room 1, 9AM
English, Jack, room 1, 9AM
Evans, Alan Francis, room 1, 9AM
Haxell, Chutima, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Horton, Trent John, room 1, 9AM
Iosefa, Simi Masada, room 1, 9AM
Jabboury, Ken Anthony, room 1, 9AM
Jones, Justin Allan, room 1, 9AM
King, Michael Gregory, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Loney, Jacob Bruce, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Lorraway, Brett, room 1, 9AM
Macalpine, Blair John, room 1, 9AM
Marks, David Stewart, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Maynard, Maxwell Gregory, room 1, 9AM
Mccabe, Dale Ashley, room 1, 9AM
Mcculloch, Troy William, room 1, 9AM
Mcdonald, Boyd, room 1, 9AM
Mcdonald, Joshua Luke, room 1, 9AM
Miers, Sarajane, room 1, 9AM
Milner, Shaun Christopher, room 1, 9AM
Minto, Matthew Paul, room 1, 9AM
Owen, Robert John, room 1, 9AM
Power, Israel Charise, room 1, 9AM
Radel, Alira Nicole, Ms, room 1, 9AM
Roberts, Dwayne John, room 1, 9AM
Shields, Lance David, room 1, 9AM
Smallwood, Tyrone Matthew John, room 1, 9AM
Swayn, Patrick Lloyd, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Taranto, Michael, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Thompson, Megan Cherie, room 1, 9AM
Thurston, Jack Albert Charles, room 1, 9AM
Trickey, Casey Lee, room 1, 9AM
Wheelhouse, Bryn, room 1, 9AM