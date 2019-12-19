COURT: 43 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 43 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday December 19.

Armithe, Kenneth Michael, room 3, 9AM

Atkinson, Scott Aaron, room 3, 9AM

Baker, Paul William, room 2, 9AM

Barton, Alexandra Kirrilly, Ms, room 3, 9AM

Blacker, Steven, room 3, 9AM

Blair, Norris Frederick Jerome, room 3, 9AM

Broome, Mona Elizabeth Shyama, room 3, 9AM

Butler, Anthony George Denis, room 3, 2PM

Butler, Anthony George Denis, room 3, 9AM

Chapman, Jarrad Andrew, room 3, 11AM

Charles, Luke, room 3, 9AM

Conde, Donato, room 3, 9AM

Corbett, James-Michael Glenn, room 3, 2PM

Cowell, Frank Benjamin, room 3, 9AM

Dascombe, Kellie Michelle, room 3, 9AM

Doak, Myron Isiah, room 3, 9AM

Doyle, Ryan Paul, room 1, 8.30AM

Doyle, Tayla Ann, room 3, 9AM

Gordon, Luke Phillip, room 3, 2PM

Graham, Jason Neil, room 1, 8.30AM

Graham-Beckett, Kenny Christopher, room 3, 9AM

Gulf, Aaron Paul Harrison, room 3, 2PM

Gulf, Nathaniel Edward, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Harrison-Smith, Tyson Phillip Sean, room 3, 9AM

Hudson, Jeffery Charles, room 3, 9AM

Jabboury, Ken Anthony, room 3, 9AM

Liddell, Tony Alan, room 3, 9AM

Lynch, Brendan Arthur, Mr, room 3, 2PM

Miller, Brett Thomas, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Miller, Robert Andrew, room 1, 8.30AM

Molloy, Suzanne Mary, room 3, 9AM

Pope, Alastaire Bevan, room 3, 2PM

Rankin, David James, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Scofield, Ashley Rose, room 3, 9AM

Silvester, Hayden Patrick, room 3, 2PM

Smith, Erin Laurel, room 3, 9AM

Smith, George Martin, room 3, 9AM

Tansey, Kelly Patrick, room 3, 9AM

Walden-Bowman, Cassandra Lee Dee, room 3, 9AM

Warner, Shaye Maree, room 1, 9AM

Williams, Ashley Ryan, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Williams, Melita Jane, Ms, room 3, 9AM

Yow Yeh, Leon Shane, Mr, room 3, 9AM