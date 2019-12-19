Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton Court House.
Rockhampton Court House.
News

COURT: 43 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
19th Dec 2019 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 43 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday December 19.

Armithe, Kenneth Michael, room 3, 9AM

Atkinson, Scott Aaron, room 3, 9AM

Baker, Paul William, room 2, 9AM

Barton, Alexandra Kirrilly, Ms, room 3, 9AM

Blacker, Steven, room 3, 9AM

Blair, Norris Frederick Jerome, room 3, 9AM

Broome, Mona Elizabeth Shyama, room 3, 9AM

Butler, Anthony George Denis, room 3, 2PM

Butler, Anthony George Denis, room 3, 9AM

Chapman, Jarrad Andrew, room 3, 11AM

Charles, Luke, room 3, 9AM

Conde, Donato, room 3, 9AM

Corbett, James-Michael Glenn, room 3, 2PM

Cowell, Frank Benjamin, room 3, 9AM

Dascombe, Kellie Michelle, room 3, 9AM

Doak, Myron Isiah, room 3, 9AM

Doyle, Ryan Paul, room 1, 8.30AM

Doyle, Tayla Ann, room 3, 9AM

Gordon, Luke Phillip, room 3, 2PM

Graham, Jason Neil, room 1, 8.30AM

Graham-Beckett, Kenny Christopher, room 3, 9AM

Gulf, Aaron Paul Harrison, room 3, 2PM

Gulf, Nathaniel Edward, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Harrison-Smith, Tyson Phillip Sean, room 3, 9AM

Hudson, Jeffery Charles, room 3, 9AM

Jabboury, Ken Anthony, room 3, 9AM

Liddell, Tony Alan, room 3, 9AM

Lynch, Brendan Arthur, Mr, room 3, 2PM

Miller, Brett Thomas, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Miller, Robert Andrew, room 1, 8.30AM

Molloy, Suzanne Mary, room 3, 9AM

Pope, Alastaire Bevan, room 3, 2PM

Rankin, David James, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Scofield, Ashley Rose, room 3, 9AM

Silvester, Hayden Patrick, room 3, 2PM

Smith, Erin Laurel, room 3, 9AM

Smith, George Martin, room 3, 9AM

Tansey, Kelly Patrick, room 3, 9AM

Walden-Bowman, Cassandra Lee Dee, room 3, 9AM

Warner, Shaye Maree, room 1, 9AM

Williams, Ashley Ryan, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Williams, Melita Jane, Ms, room 3, 9AM

Yow Yeh, Leon Shane, Mr, room 3, 9AM

court lists rockhampton magistrates court tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Single mum’s Christmas saviour saves her from food emergency

        premium_icon Single mum’s Christmas saviour saves her from food emergency

        News ‘It’s not something I thought would ever happen’

        Couple who lost everything in fire receive tragic diagnosis

        premium_icon Couple who lost everything in fire receive tragic diagnosis

        News Petria and Greg Stack lost everything they owned after their house was engulfed in...

        First bridge opens as Bruce Hwy project reaches milestone

        premium_icon First bridge opens as Bruce Hwy project reaches milestone

        News The bridge is one of four in the $121 million-dollar project.

        Man injured in violent ‘three-person brawl’

        premium_icon Man injured in violent ‘three-person brawl’

        Crime The 30-year-old was taken to hospital with a cut lip and head injury.