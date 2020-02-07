Menu
Rockhampton courthouse.
COURT: 43 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

vanessa jarrett
, vanessa.jarrett@capnews.com.au
7th Feb 2020 8:50 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 43 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday February 7.

Austin, Ian, room 1, 9:00AM

Babinall, Brock Charles Quinn, room 2, 9:00AM

Brooke, Scott Louis, room 1, 9:00AM

Broome, Mona Elizabeth Shyama, room 1, 9:00AM

Brown, Joshua Lionel Edward, room 3, 10:30AM

Burfitt, Colby Charles, room 1, 8:30AM

Butler, Kolbe James Langley, Mr, room 1, 9:00AM

Carlo, Jessica Skye, Miss, room 1, 8:30AM

Collins, Christopher, Mr, room 1, 9:00AM

Cummins, Greg Anthony, room 1, 9:00AM

Curry, Jaide Emily, Miss, room 1, 9:00AM

Dooley, Herbert Arden, room 2, 10:30AM

Downie, Duncan Bruce, room 1, 9:00AM

Doyle, Ryan Paul, room 1, 9:00AM

Dunn, Tristen Ronald, room 1, 8:30AM

Fisher, Brian, room 3, 10:30AM

Green, Phillip James, room 1, 9:00AM

Hamilton, Emily Kate, Miss, room 1, 9:00AM

Harbord, Jeffrey Robert, room 1, 9:00AM

Hill, Julleen Patricia, Miss, room 1, 9:00AM

Ilett, Karen Jane, room 3, 10:00AM

Johnson, Luke James, room 1, 9:00AM

Kohu Hennedige, Kapila Darshana, room 1, 9:00AM

Miller, Robert Andrew, room 3, 10:00AM

Mitchell, Christopher Lucas, Mr, room 1, 8:30AM

Mitchell, Christopher Lucas, Mr, room 1, 9:00AM

Perrett, Tayte William, Mr, room 1, 9:00AM

Purcell, Dylan-Lee, Mr, room 1, 9:00AM

Raymond, Jesse Colin, room 1, 9:00AM

Reid, Jacinta Joy, room 1, 9:00AM

Richards, Kiel, room 1, 9:00AM

Robinson, Ashley John, room 1, 9:00AM

Rumpf, Tony James, Mr, room 1, 9:00AM

Ryan, Nicholas William, room 3, 10:30AM

Smith, Scott Graham, room 1, 9:00AM

Stacey, John William, room 3, 9:00AM

Swile, Darren Kingsly, room 1, 9:00AM

Thomasson, Justin, room 1, 9:00AM

Thomasson, Justin, room 1, 6:00AM

Timms, Zhanea Rose, room 1, 9:00AM

Tuuta, Muli Ki Haano Taungahhifo, room 1, 9:00AM

White, Kristine Naree, room 1, 9:00AM

Wilkinson, Casey, room 1, 9:00AM

