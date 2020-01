COURT: 45 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 45 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Tuesday January 28.

Atto, Luke Michael, Mr, room 1, 10AM

Baker, Darren Lee, Mr, room 1, 10AM

Barnes, Kylie Rebecca, Ms, room 1, 10AM

Barnes, Sasha Lee, Ms, room 1, 10AM

Barrass, Samuel Rodney, room 1, 10AM

Body Corporate For Raymond Place Community Titles, room 3, 2PM

Brown, Emily Sandra, room 3, 2PM

Conlon, Tamara Hope, room 1, 10AM

Cooper-Clancy, Sean Michael, room 1, 10AM

Dudarko, Grahame Paul Daniel, room 1, 8.30AM

Dunnett, Alexander Samual, Mr, room 1, 10AM

Evans, Daniel Paul, room 1, 8.30AM

Fisher, Emily Gail, room 3, 2PM

Grimshaw, Alan Lloyd, room 1, 10AM

Hegge, Matthew Jeremiah, room 1, 10AM

Hindley, Robert Clive, Mr, room 1, 10AM

Holcim (Australia) Pty Ltd, room 3, 2PM

Holland, Annette Louise, room 1, 10AM

Ibbott, Grant Lloyd George, room 1, 10AM

Jones, Clinton Earle, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM

King, Brett Victor, room 1, 10AM

Laidlaw, Nathan Andrew Mark, Mr, room 1, 10AM

Marie, Paige Sieglund, room 1, 10AM

Mcmath, Adam Frank, room 1, 10AM

Micallef, Nathan Daniel, room 3, 2PM

Mimi, Eugene Edward, Mr, room 1, 10AM

Moore, Ron, room 3, 2PM

Muckert, Simone, room 1, 10AM

Munchow, Aaron Stanley, room 1, 10AM

Newton, Michelle Lee, Miss, room 1, 10AM

Pearson, Jacinta Maree, room 3, 2PM

Pope-Jones, Lleyton, room 3, 2PM

Prior, Cameron Dwayne Scott, room 1, 10AM

Rankin, Kylie Josephine, Miss, room 1, 10AM

Richardson, Edgar Richard Stewart, room 1, 10AM

Risk, Steven Maurice, Mr, room 1, 10AM

Rudolph, Anthony Michael Belz, room 3, 2PM

Skeen, Nerida Rose, room 1, 10AM

Timms, Tamara Rose, room 1, 10AM

Tselepis, Jade Racheal, room 1, 10AM

Turner, Kelley Marie, Miss, room 1, 10AM

Welsh, Curtis Brian, room 1, 10AM

Whitney, Chloe Anne, room 1, 10AM

Wright, Sarah Valerie Dawn, room 1, 10AM

Young, Katrina Le-Anne, room 1, 10AM