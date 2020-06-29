COURT: 45 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 45 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday June 29.

Baker, Paul William, room 3, 10AM

Carbine, Jeremiah, room 1, 9AM

Charles, Luke, room 1, 9AM

Conroy, James Leslie, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Cowan, Ashleigh Maree, Miss, room 1, 9AM

Donoghue, Kody Allen, room 1, 9AM

Edwards, Brooke Ashley, room 1, 9AM

Ellingford, Kylie, room 1, 9AM

Fisher, Graham Keith, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Grant, Stiiles Vivian Tyrone, room 1, 9AM

Green, Erin Dawn, Mrs, room 1, 9AM

Hassall, David Matthew, room 1, 9AM

Horo, Te Ariki, room 1, 9AM

Hudson, David Andrew, room 1, 9AM

James, Christopher Owen, room 1, 9AM

Jameson, David Phillip, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Johnson, Norman Abraham Yurunga, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Keech, Nola Joi, room 1, 8.30AM

Kemp, Damien Aaron, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Kiernan, Kaytlin Lesley Maree, room 1, 9AM

King, Brett Victor, room 1, 9AM

Kuhn, Dallas John, room 1, 9AM

Laidlaw, Jamie Allan, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Mantell, Jack Peter, room 1, 9AM

Mimi, Cecilia Catherine, room 1, 9AM

Mountford, Lisa Marie, room 1, 9AM

Pope, Alastaire Bevan, room 3, 10.30AM

Press, Aaron Kelly, room 1, 9AM

Rankin, Beverley Jean, room 1, 9AM

Rankin, Zane Lee, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Rice, Lee Stephen, Mr, room 1, 9AM

Rowley, Kaleb Wade, room 1, 9AM

Russell, Raymond Anthony, room 1, 9AM

Smith, Daniel John, room 1, 9AM

Smith, Paul Victor, room 1, 9AM

Solomon, Matthew Rex Moses, room 1, 9AM

Stafford, Brett Francis, room 1, 9AM

Swadling, George Joseph Thomas, room 3, 10.30AM

Taylor, Paul Stacey, room 1, 9AM

Tiers, Dorothy Constance, room 2, 9AM

Warner, Zacchus Norman, room 1, 8.30AM

Webster, Rachael-Ann, room 1, 9AM

Williams, Adam Russell, room 1, 9AM

Williams, Adam Russell, room 1, 8.30AM

Williams, Ivy-Pearl, room 1, 9AM