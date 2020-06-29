COURT: 45 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 45 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Monday June 29.
Baker, Paul William, room 3, 10AM
Carbine, Jeremiah, room 1, 9AM
Charles, Luke, room 1, 9AM
Conroy, James Leslie, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Cowan, Ashleigh Maree, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Donoghue, Kody Allen, room 1, 9AM
Edwards, Brooke Ashley, room 1, 9AM
Ellingford, Kylie, room 1, 9AM
Fisher, Graham Keith, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Grant, Stiiles Vivian Tyrone, room 1, 9AM
Green, Erin Dawn, Mrs, room 1, 9AM
Hassall, David Matthew, room 1, 9AM
Horo, Te Ariki, room 1, 9AM
Hudson, David Andrew, room 1, 9AM
James, Christopher Owen, room 1, 9AM
Jameson, David Phillip, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Johnson, Norman Abraham Yurunga, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Keech, Nola Joi, room 1, 8.30AM
Kemp, Damien Aaron, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Kiernan, Kaytlin Lesley Maree, room 1, 9AM
King, Brett Victor, room 1, 9AM
Kuhn, Dallas John, room 1, 9AM
Laidlaw, Jamie Allan, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Mantell, Jack Peter, room 1, 9AM
Mimi, Cecilia Catherine, room 1, 9AM
Mountford, Lisa Marie, room 1, 9AM
Pope, Alastaire Bevan, room 3, 10.30AM
Press, Aaron Kelly, room 1, 9AM
Rankin, Beverley Jean, room 1, 9AM
Rankin, Zane Lee, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Rice, Lee Stephen, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Rowley, Kaleb Wade, room 1, 9AM
Russell, Raymond Anthony, room 1, 9AM
Smith, Daniel John, room 1, 9AM
Smith, Paul Victor, room 1, 9AM
Solomon, Matthew Rex Moses, room 1, 9AM
Stafford, Brett Francis, room 1, 9AM
Swadling, George Joseph Thomas, room 3, 10.30AM
Taylor, Paul Stacey, room 1, 9AM
Tiers, Dorothy Constance, room 2, 9AM
Warner, Zacchus Norman, room 1, 8.30AM
Webster, Rachael-Ann, room 1, 9AM
Williams, Adam Russell, room 1, 9AM
Williams, Adam Russell, room 1, 8.30AM
Williams, Ivy-Pearl, room 1, 9AM