Virgil Power Building, Rockhampton Courthouse Pic/OConnor travel qld buildings Picture: Oconnor Tom
COURT: 45 people to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

Jack Evans
24th Feb 2020 6:31 AM
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrate Courts today, Monday February 24.

(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)

Adidi, Grahame 1 9:00AM

Ah-Sam, Henry Joseph 1 9:00AM

Alderson, Amy Melissa 1 9:00AM

Anu, Christine 1 9:00AM

Austin, Ian 1 9:00AM

Brotchie, Maddison Rae 1 8:30AM

Buckley, Judith Erica, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Carlo, Hughie Phillip 1 9:00AM

Christian, Shakur Leith 1 9:00AM

Evans, Montell Lowis 1 9:00AM

Field, Kyle James, Mr 1 9:00AM

Fuller, Mason Stone, Mr 1 9:00AM

Gardiner, Sloan Phillip 1 9:00AM

Green, Phillip James 3 10:00AM

Harris, Lesley John 3 10:00AM

Harris, Lesley John, Mr 3 10:00AM

Hobbs, Danielle Ashley Kennedy 1 9:00AM

Hopkins, Clinton Patrick 1 9:00AM

Hudson, Damon Noel James, Mr 3 10:00AM

Jones, Codey Cliff 1 9:00AM

Kemnitz, Robert Bradley, Mr 1 9:00AM

King, Brett Victor 1 9:00AM

Lewis, Lyle Arthur ? 8:50AM

Loveday, Chloe Rachael 1 9:00AM

Malone, Heather Jacqueline 1 9:00AM

Mansfield, Amanda Jane 3 10:30AM

Mathieson, Owen Brent 1 8:30AM

Mccusker, Ronald Peter, Mr 1 8:30AM

Mobbs, Joanne Louise, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mundraby, Shadrach Jason 1 9:00AM

Nolan, Rita 1 9:00AM

Pang, Ivan Piaw Keat ? 8:50AM

Pearce, Nathan James 1 9:00AM

Plummer, Baden John 1 9:00AM

Rakena, John Andrew 1 9:00AM

Richards, Phillip Timothy James 1 9:00AM

Roberts, Sarah Ann 1 9:00AM

Rowrow, William Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM

Skillington, Brock Andrew, Mr 3 10:30AM

Smith, Jordan John 1 9:00AM

Smits, Anthony Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM

Steedman, Sharron Maree 3 10:30AM

Tapim, Josiah Isaiah Simon 1 9:00AM

Trickey, Brenden John 1 9:00AM

Vander Mark, David William, Mr 1 9:00AM

Vandermark, David William 1 9:00AM

Wellman, Jason Lloyd 1 9:00AM

Whyatt, Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM

Widgell, Daniel Cecil 1 9:00AM

Williams, Trevor John 3 2:00PM

