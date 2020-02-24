COURT: 45 people to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrate Courts today, Monday February 24.
(Key: Name – Courtroom – Time Appearing)
Adidi, Grahame 1 9:00AM
Ah-Sam, Henry Joseph 1 9:00AM
Alderson, Amy Melissa 1 9:00AM
Anu, Christine 1 9:00AM
Austin, Ian 1 9:00AM
Brotchie, Maddison Rae 1 8:30AM
Buckley, Judith Erica, Mrs 1 9:00AM
Carlo, Hughie Phillip 1 9:00AM
Christian, Shakur Leith 1 9:00AM
Evans, Montell Lowis 1 9:00AM
Field, Kyle James, Mr 1 9:00AM
Fuller, Mason Stone, Mr 1 9:00AM
Gardiner, Sloan Phillip 1 9:00AM
Green, Phillip James 3 10:00AM
Harris, Lesley John 3 10:00AM
Harris, Lesley John, Mr 3 10:00AM
Hobbs, Danielle Ashley Kennedy 1 9:00AM
Hopkins, Clinton Patrick 1 9:00AM
Hudson, Damon Noel James, Mr 3 10:00AM
Jones, Codey Cliff 1 9:00AM
Kemnitz, Robert Bradley, Mr 1 9:00AM
King, Brett Victor 1 9:00AM
Lewis, Lyle Arthur ? 8:50AM
Loveday, Chloe Rachael 1 9:00AM
Malone, Heather Jacqueline 1 9:00AM
Mansfield, Amanda Jane 3 10:30AM
Mathieson, Owen Brent 1 8:30AM
Mccusker, Ronald Peter, Mr 1 8:30AM
Mobbs, Joanne Louise, Ms 1 9:00AM
Mundraby, Shadrach Jason 1 9:00AM
Nolan, Rita 1 9:00AM
Pang, Ivan Piaw Keat ? 8:50AM
Pearce, Nathan James 1 9:00AM
Plummer, Baden John 1 9:00AM
Rakena, John Andrew 1 9:00AM
Richards, Phillip Timothy James 1 9:00AM
Roberts, Sarah Ann 1 9:00AM
Rowrow, William Lawrence, Mr 1 9:00AM
Skillington, Brock Andrew, Mr 3 10:30AM
Smith, Jordan John 1 9:00AM
Smits, Anthony Lee, Mr 1 9:00AM
Steedman, Sharron Maree 3 10:30AM
Tapim, Josiah Isaiah Simon 1 9:00AM
Trickey, Brenden John 1 9:00AM
Vander Mark, David William, Mr 1 9:00AM
Vandermark, David William 1 9:00AM
Wellman, Jason Lloyd 1 9:00AM
Whyatt, Russell, Mr 1 9:00AM
Widgell, Daniel Cecil 1 9:00AM
Williams, Trevor John 3 2:00PM