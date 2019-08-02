Menu
Generic Rockhampton Court. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
COURT: 48 cases being heard in court today

Maddelin McCosker
2nd Aug 2019 8:15 AM
EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of the 48 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

  • Acheson, Tanner James, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Barard Management Pty Ltd (Acn 010622125), court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Batchelor, Andrew Leigh, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Bone, Keith Joseph, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Broome, Jason Christopher, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Bryant, Jeffrey James, Mr, court room 1 at 8:30AM
  • Chelo, Stephen Joseph, court room 1 at 2:00PM
  • Close, Cheyanne Rose, Ms, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Coleman, Brendon Mark, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Dolan, Kershena Shonty, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Edwards, Jazzmine Te Uru Ngaiwi, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Frahm, Daniel Phillip, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Hansen, Joshua Warren, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Healy, Nicholas Adam, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Hilt, Natasha Jane, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Hogg, Rebecca Louise, Mrs, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Huff, Cameron Troy, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Ibbott, Grant Lloyd George, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Jones, Brent Nathan, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Kirkman, Adam Wesley, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mackay, Stephanie Lee, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Mallet, Jamie Jon, court room 3 at 10:30AM
  • Mcrorie, Leslie John, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Murphy, Gregory James, Mr, court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Murphy, Melissa Louise, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Murray, Brendan Jole, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Murray, Ellis Fred, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Pakleppa, Kathryn Lee, Mrs, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Perkins, Clint James, Mr, court room 3 at 10:30AM
  • Peterson, Jarrad James, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Pointing, Jessica Maree, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Potter, Lorraine Ann, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Pretlove, Kleint Richard, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Ramm, Adam Clifford, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Richards, Brett Leroy, court room 2 at 9:00AM
  • Salter, Craig Anthony, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Scott, Cameron Douglas, court room 2 at 9:00AM
  • Sigvart, Ashley, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Singleton, Donna Shirley, Ms, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Smith, Daniel Fredrick, court room 3 at 2:00PM
  • Smith, Grant Allen, Mr, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Sommerille, Lana, Miss, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Stewart, Dennis Michael, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Tiers, Dorothy Constance, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Wilkinson, Casey, court room 3 at 10:00AM
  • Williams, Karry Joyce, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Withers, Esther, Mrs, court room 1 at 9:00AM
  • Zerafa, Brian Darren, court room 1 at 9:00AM
