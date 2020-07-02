COURT: 48 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of 48 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday July 2.
Adams, Jake Anthony, room 3, 9AM
Ansford, Stephen James, room 3, 9AM
Baker, Leonard George, room 3, 2PM
Baker, Zachary Paul, room 3, 9AM
Bennett, Danyon Lester, room 3, 2PM
Brown, Grahame John, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Brown, John Lionel Edward, room 3, 9AM
Cappie, Mitchell Dean, room 3, 9AM
Dolar, Arwa Valmai, room 3, 9AM
Doyle, James Gerald William, room 3, 9AM
Dudek, Craig Andrew, room 3, 9AM
Dynevor, Denzel, room 3, 9AM
Finnegan, Caillan James, room 3, 9AM
Godbee, Tracey Lee, Miss, room 3, 9AM
Horo, Te Ariki, room 3, 2PM
Jones, Luke Alan, Mr, room 2, 9AM
Kupke, Cody Alexander, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Mackay, Robert Charles, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Matsen, Brandt Allan, room 3, 9AM
Meiers, Michael Donald, room 1, 9AM
Moore, Vicki Louise, room 3, 9AM
Muller, Angela Bernadette, room 3, 9AM
Murgha, Culliemara, room 3, 9AM
Oakley, Laureal Janette, room 3, 9AM
Oates, Glynn Rowan, Mr, room 3, 2PM
Phillips, Lee Brian, room 3, 9AM
Poots, Shane Allan, room 3, 9AM
Priestley, Anthony Brian, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Pritchard, Michael Stephen, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Proctor, Terrie-Lee L, Ms, room 3, 9AM
Richards, Charlotte Rose, room 3, 9AM
Row Row, Gavin Lloyd, room 3, 9AM
Row Row, Sheanea, room 3, 9AM
Rumpf, Michael James, room 3, 9AM
Sandry, Jake, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Sattler, Tyron Bruce, room 3, 2PM
Simpson, James Allan, room 3, 9AM
Skeen, Nerida Rose, room 3, 9AM
Slade, Mitchell Lawrence, room 3, 9AM
Stuart, Saphia Theresa, room 3, 9AM
Svensen, Cheynne Troy, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Swile, Darren Kingsly, room 3, 9AM
Wellman, Jason Lloyd, room 3, 2PM
White, James Kelvin, Mr, room 3, 2PM
Williams, Dianne Sandra Lee, Miss, room 3, 9AM
Williams, Gary Owen, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Williams, Howard George, room 3, 9AM
Winslade, Lenakel Robert James, Mr, room 3, 2PM