COURT: 48 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 48 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday July 2.

Adams, Jake Anthony, room 3, 9AM

Ansford, Stephen James, room 3, 9AM

Baker, Leonard George, room 3, 2PM

Baker, Zachary Paul, room 3, 9AM

Bennett, Danyon Lester, room 3, 2PM

Brown, Grahame John, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Brown, John Lionel Edward, room 3, 9AM

Cappie, Mitchell Dean, room 3, 9AM

Dolar, Arwa Valmai, room 3, 9AM

Doyle, James Gerald William, room 3, 9AM

Dudek, Craig Andrew, room 3, 9AM

Dynevor, Denzel, room 3, 9AM

Finnegan, Caillan James, room 3, 9AM

Godbee, Tracey Lee, Miss, room 3, 9AM

Horo, Te Ariki, room 3, 2PM

Jones, Luke Alan, Mr, room 2, 9AM

Kupke, Cody Alexander, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Mackay, Robert Charles, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Matsen, Brandt Allan, room 3, 9AM

Meiers, Michael Donald, room 1, 9AM

Moore, Vicki Louise, room 3, 9AM

Muller, Angela Bernadette, room 3, 9AM

Murgha, Culliemara, room 3, 9AM

Oakley, Laureal Janette, room 3, 9AM

Oates, Glynn Rowan, Mr, room 3, 2PM

Phillips, Lee Brian, room 3, 9AM

Poots, Shane Allan, room 3, 9AM

Priestley, Anthony Brian, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Pritchard, Michael Stephen, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Proctor, Terrie-Lee L, Ms, room 3, 9AM

Richards, Charlotte Rose, room 3, 9AM

Row Row, Gavin Lloyd, room 3, 9AM

Row Row, Sheanea, room 3, 9AM

Rumpf, Michael James, room 3, 9AM

Sandry, Jake, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Sattler, Tyron Bruce, room 3, 2PM

Simpson, James Allan, room 3, 9AM

Skeen, Nerida Rose, room 3, 9AM

Slade, Mitchell Lawrence, room 3, 9AM

Stuart, Saphia Theresa, room 3, 9AM

Svensen, Cheynne Troy, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Swile, Darren Kingsly, room 3, 9AM

Wellman, Jason Lloyd, room 3, 2PM

White, James Kelvin, Mr, room 3, 2PM

Williams, Dianne Sandra Lee, Miss, room 3, 9AM

Williams, Gary Owen, Mr, room 3, 9AM

Williams, Howard George, room 3, 9AM

Winslade, Lenakel Robert James, Mr, room 3, 2PM