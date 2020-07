COURT: 48 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of 48 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Friday July 10.

(KEY: Name/ courtroom/ time appearing)

Accoom, Richard Colin 1 2:00PM

Allen, Bernadine Loni, Mrs 1 9:00AM

Arnold, Damian John 1 9:00AM

Betts, Macailia Anne 1 9:00AM

Bloxsom, Mark Shane 1 9:00AM

Brown, Kenneth James 1 9:00AM

Bryan, Paul Joshua, Mr 1 9:00AM

Butler, Kolbe James Langley, Mr 1 9:00AM

Carlo, Jessica Skye, Miss 1 9:00AM

Castle, Mark Steven 3 10:30AM

Christian, Lakeisha Janet Patricia 1 9:00AM

Chugg, Jesse Richard 1 9:00AM

Clarke, Brandon Ronald Nicholas 1 9:00AM

Cox, Jamie John, Mr 1 9:00AM

Dilleen, Nikki Marie, Miss 1 9:00AM

Donnelly, Simon James 1 9:00AM

Edwards, Glen Kenneth 1 9:00AM

Elliott, Sharon Ann, Miss 1 9:00AM

Gleeson, Reece James 1 9:00AM

Graham, Craig Edward 3 10:00AM

Hage, Daniel Paul, Mr 1 9:00AM

Hamilton, Dakota Ami-Cree 3 10:00AM

Jonsen, Shiann Rhiannon 1 9:00AM

Lappin, Zacharia Ty 3 10:30AM

Lawton, Damien John 1 9:00AM

Leahy, Sarah-Grace May, Miss 1 9:00AM

Mcphee, Scarlett Louise, Ms 1 9:00AM

Mcrorie, Leslie John 1 9:00AM

Miller, Christopher Lloyd 1 9:00AM

Miller, Christopher Lloyd, Mr 1 9:00AM

Moyer, Matthew John Barry 1 9:00AM

Perston, Jessica Ashleigh, Miss 1 9:00AM

Quinn, Amy Marie 1 9:00AM

Richardson, John Eric, Mr 1 9:00AM

Robertson, Marnie Lee 1 9:00AM

Ross, Tamara Lee 1 9:00AM

Silvester, Cooper Grant David, Mr 1 9:00AM

Smith, Fiona Wynita 1 9:00AM

Stephens, Kerri Ann 1 9:00AM

Stephens, Ross Wayne, Mr 1 9:00AM

Subritzky, Leon Issac 1 9:00AM

Van Bael, Adam Mitchell 1 9:00AM

Walker, David Henry 3 10:30AM

Walsh, Roylene, Miss 1 9:00AM

Watson, Matthew Thomas 1 9:00AM

White, Richard Jason, Mr 1 9:00AM

Williams, Scott Andrew James, Mr 1 8:30AM

Wilson, Jamie Stewart, Mr 1 9:00AM