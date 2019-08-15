COURT: 49 people facing Rockhampton and Yeppoon courts today
EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of the 24 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.
Brown, Kenneth Maxwell Glen, room 3, 9AM
Bryant, Jeffrey James, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Chellingsworth, Dale Douglas Joseph, room 3, 9AM
Cornick, Jesse Cameron, room 3, 9AM
Darken, Elven Clive, room 3, 9AM
Dixon, Jacob Daniel, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Donoghue, Kody Allen, room 3, 9AM
Elliott, Anthony Paul, room 3, 9AM
Franks, Morgan Daniel Hamilton, room 3, 9AM
Girdler, Ronald Trent, room 3, 2PM
Hixon, Kylie-Jo, room 3, 9AM
Hughes, Sonia Ann, Miss, room 3, 9AM
Kennedy, Adam John, room 3, 9AM
Little, Shaun Michael, room 3, 9AM
Malcolm, Tammy Lee, room 3, 9AM
Miller, Cecil Benjamin, room 3, 9AM
Morgan, Zachiery Jack, room 3, 9AM
Oakley, Laureal Janette, room 1, 8.30AM
Oram, Matthew Reece Triad, room 3, 9AM
Orchard, Justin Leigh, room 3, 2PM
Prins, Ricky Shane, room 3, 2PM
Rowland, Amy Myrtle, room 3, 9AM
White, Richard Jason, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Womal, Patsy Ann, room 3, 9AM
Here is a list of the 25 people appearing in Yeppoon Magistrates Court today.
Babington, Cooper Blake, room 1, 9AM
Carter, Bradley George, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Carter, Bradley George, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Chatburn, Andrew, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Cuthbert, Simone Elizabeth, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Dowling, Geoffrey Jacob, room 1, 9AM
Faragher, Robert John, room 1, 9AM
Goodman, Craig Steven, room 1, 9AM
Green, Natasha Louise, room 1, 9AM
Hawke, Melanie Prudence Jean, room 1, 9AM
Haydock, Matthew Isaac, room 1, 8.30AM
Horton, Trent John, room 1, 9AM
Jaques, Riley Lindsay, room 1, 9AM
Kiriona, Mose James, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Lawson, Karma Jane, Mrs, room 1, 8.30AM
Miller, Daniel Robert, room 1, 8.30AM
Mooney, Clinton Adam, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Neuss, Paul, room 1, 10.30AM
Newton, Thomas Henry Ernest, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Page, Russell John, room 1, 9AM
Sansom, Daryl William, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Schoenacher, Victor, room 1, 9AM
Sopeer, Adrian Russell, room 1, 9AM
Sutton, Nicholas James, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Welsh, Theresa Ann, room 1, 9AM