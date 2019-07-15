COURT: 49 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today
EACH day a number of people appear at Rockhampton courts, on a range of different charges.
Here is a list of the 49 people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.
Austin, Ian, room 3, 10.30AM
Broomhall, Trevor-John, room 2, 9AM
Carbine, Jeremiah, room 1, 8.30AM
Chellingsworth, Dale Douglas Joseph, room 1, 9AM
Colgan, Brent Stephen, room 1, 9AM
Crothers, Billee Jo, room 1, 9AM
De Hoogh, John Anthony, room 1, 9AM
Doak, Latoya Jade, room 1, 9AM
Doidge, Matthew Craig, room 1, 9AM
Doman, Stephen Desmond, room 1, 8.30AM
Doyle, Cossie John, room 1, 9AM
Fagg, Maquiela Shaunagh, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Gordon, Marshall Robert, room 1, 9AM
Gray, Maxwell Edward, room 1, 9AM
Gray, Maxwell Edward, room 1, 8.30AM
Harris, Zayk Luke, room 1, 9AM
Harvey, Jodie Lee, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Hayes, Keelan Wade, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Hearn, Jayden Phillip John, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Hughes, Julie-Anne Anne, room 1, 9AM
Jackonia, Saku Cooee, Miss, room 1, 8.30AM
Jackson, Michael Anthony, room 3, 10.30AM
Jago, Lloyd Daniel, room 1, 9AM
Jago, Lloyd Daniel, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Kemp, Clifford John, room 3, 10.30AM
Mccabe, Dale Ashley, room 1, 9AM
Mcgregor, Shania Joan, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Mcinerney, Joseph Vincent, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Mckellar, Demi Kay, Ms, room 1, 9AM
Mckinley, Michael Hayes, room 3, 10AM
Mckinley, Michael Hayes, room 1, 10AM
Messina, Danielle Ellen, room 1, 8.30AM
Micallef, Nathan Daniel, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Murray, James Edward, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Newton, Michelle Lee, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Nona, Young Peo, room 1, 9AM
Philp, Zachary Alexander James, Mr, room 1, 8.30AM
Readie, Joseph, Mr, room 3, 9AM
Salter, Craig Anthony, Mr, room 1, 9AM
Smaling, Ashlee Jade, Ms, room 1, 9AM
Smith, Daniel Fredrick, room 2, 9AM
Swan, Joseph Daniel, room 1, 8.30AM
Swan, Joseph Daniel, room 3, 10AM
Swan, Joseph Daniel, room 1, 9AM
Turner, Norton John, room 1, 9AM
Vilciauskas, Melitta Lee, room 1, 9AM
Weldon, Corie, room 1, 9AM
Williams, Brianna Fay, Miss, room 1, 9AM
Yates, Sarah Jane, room 1, 9AM